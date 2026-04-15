  • Tuesday, 14th April, 2026

Mutual Benefit Designs Savings, Investment Solution for Financial Discipline

Business | 7 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

Mutual Benefit Assurance Plc has said it has built a special savings and investment solutions targeted at helping  individuals and families build financial discipline while enjoying the added advantage of protection.

The underwriting firm said it was motivated into  building the savings and investment package after studying a recent  savings and investment study tagged PiggyVest Savings report 2025.

The firm said insights from the PiggyVest Savings Report 2025 revealed a concerning trend of declining savings culture among Nigerians. 

According to the report, significant segment of the  country’s population either does not prioritise saving or lacks the discipline to maintain consistent savings, with many unable to cater for emergencies or achieve meaningful financial satisfaction.

Speaking about the package, Managing Director of Mutual Benefit, Mr Femi Asenuga, said Mutual Benefits’ savings and investment products were designed to help individuals and families build financial discipline while enjoying the added advantage of protection.

“Products such as the Individual Savings and Protection Plan (ISPP), Children Education Plan (CEP) and Mutual Investment Plan (MIP) help customers build disciplined savings, earn competitive returns through compounded interest and benefit from life insurance coverage, providing an added layer of security,” he stated.

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