ASIS 2026 to Mobilise Capital for Africa’s Development

Nume Ekeghe

The Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 2026 will convene global leaders, investors, policymakers and innovators to drive financing for sustainable development across the continent.

Organised by the Sterling One Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations in Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, the summit has emerged as a leading platform for advancing market-led solutions to Africa’s development challenges.

Held under the theme, “Financing for Development: Building Resilience and Transforming Emerging Economies,” the summit will take place in Lagos.

Speaking ahead of the event, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Malick Fall said: “The Africa Social Impact Summit provides a powerful platform for bringing together governments, the private sector and development partners to accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals. By mobilising capital, innovation and partnerships, platforms like ASIS help unlock the transformative solutions Africa needs for inclusive and sustainable development.”

Board Member of Sterling One Foundation and Managing Director of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman added: “Africa’s development challenges are complex, but they also present immense opportunities for innovation and partnership.”