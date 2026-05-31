Nigerian Governors to Tinubu: Consider Increasing Minimum Wage to N100,000

*AbdulRazaq recalls anxiety over Tinubu’s subsidy removal, says govs expected riots

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has asked President Bola Tinubu to consider increasing the national minimum wage from N70,000 to N100,000.

Chairman of NGF and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, made the call on Friday night during a meeting between Tinubu and state governors at the president’s residence in Lagos.



AbdulRazaq also revealed that governors deployed security agencies across all states and convened emergency security council meetings ahead of President Tinubu’s 2023 fuel subsidy removal, having been convinced that the policy would trigger widespread riots, adding, however, that not a single protest occurred.

The president hosted some governors at his residence in Ikoyi to celebrate Sallah and mark the third anniversary of his administration.



AbdulRazaq, who disclosed this in a video posted on his Facebook yesterday, noted that the proposal for a N100,000 minimum wage was driven by inflation, the rising cost of living, and mounting financial pressure on Nigerian workers.

The Kwara State governor commended Tinubu’s “courage” for removing the petrol subsidy.

The NGF chairman said only 1% of politicians could make such tough decisions.



The Kwara State governor said state governments had anticipated that Nigerians would stage protests against the subsidy removal.

AbdulRazaq disclosed that governors had mobilised security agencies in anticipation of public pushback.

“We were expecting serious riots, because there were riots — #EndBadGovernance riots — even before then and for lesser issues,” the Kwara governor said.



“Well, lo and behold, we spent money and mobilised the security agencies to secure the states. Lo and behold, on that day, nothing happened. There were no riots or protests anywhere.

“I think the nation was shocked by the audacity of Mr. President to implement that serious policy. Today, we’ve benefited immensely from that policy.



“I can say as a matter of fact, in my own state, when we get the FAAC allocation, after paying salaries, we’re left with N100 or N200 million,” the governor said.

AbdulRazaq said states were no longer borrowing money and issuing bonds to raise funds for salaries and projects.

According to him, state governments were engaging with the federal government and organized labor to agree on a wage structure that would balance workers’ welfare with fiscal sustainability.



“State governments recognise the urgent need to improve workers’ welfare in response to the current economic realities facing Nigerians,” AbdulRazaq said.

The NGF chairman added that consultations were ongoing to ensure that any new wage regime would not place excessive financial strain on states.



“We are actively engaging with the federal government and organised labour to arrive at a wage structure that is fair to workers and sustainable for government finances,” he stated.

He explained that the discussions focused on striking a balance between enhancing workers’ purchasing power and preserving governments’ ability to deliver critical public services and infrastructure projects.



“The goal is to improve the living conditions of workers while ensuring that states can continue to meet their obligations and sustain development projects that directly impact citizens,” he said.

He noted that while workers deserved better remuneration, policymakers must also consider the fiscal realities confronting subnational governments.

The governor added that most states now pay a minimum wage of N100,000 — as opposed to the N70,000 national statutory minimum wage.



“I am urging your excellency, let’s have a discussion on moving the minimum wage to a minimum of 100,000,” he said.

“We know we’ll get support from you as we go ahead to implement that.”

In June 2024, Tinubu approved the increase of the minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000 after assenting to the national minimum wage legislation.

The legislation provides for a review of the minimum wage every three years.

The previous N30,000 minimum wage was approved by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.