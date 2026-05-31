NNPC, Dangote and the Battle Over Nigeria’s Fuel Future

As public refineries struggle, the NNPC-Dangote legal war is reshaping Nigeria’s downstream oil sector, writes Festus Akanbi

As public refineries remain largely dormant, the legal confrontation between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is rapidly becoming a defining moment for Nigeria’s industrial policy, energy security and investment climate.

At the centre of the dispute is Dangote Refinery’s challenge to fuel import licences issued by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to rival marketers. The refinery argues that continued importation undermines local refining capacity and runs counter to the spirit of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which encourages backward integration and domestic production.

NNPCL, however, warned the Federal High Court in Lagos that restricting imports could expose Nigeria to supply disruptions, fuel shortages and potential monopoly risks. Yet many observers find it difficult to reconcile the national oil company’s legal position with its continued ownership of the Dangote Refinery project.

The contradiction has become more pronounced because NNPCL’s refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna have failed to deliver sustainable production despite billions of dollars committed to rehabilitation. Industry data indicate that over $3.1 billion was spent on refinery repairs, including $1.5 billion for Port Harcourt, $897.6 million for Warri, and $740.7 million for Kaduna. Yet the facilities remain largely ineffective.

Against this backdrop, the 650,000-barrels-per-day Dangote Refinery has dramatically reshaped Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector. The facility reportedly supplied nearly 80 per cent of Nigeria’s petrol consumption in April 2026 after reaching full operational capacity earlier this year.

For decades, Nigeria remained trapped in the paradox of being Africa’s largest crude oil producer while relying heavily on imported refined products. That dependence created a multi-trillion-naira import ecosystem that consistently exerted pressure on foreign exchange reserves, fuel subsidies, and the naira itself.

Former President of the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria and former President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Oye, believes the refinery has disrupted that old structure in ways capable of transforming the economy.

According to Oye, Nigeria spent about N15.42 trillion on petrol imports in 2024 alone, describing the figure as evidence of structural weakness in the country’s energy architecture. He argued that local refining through Dangote could save the country over N15 trillion annually while generating up to $11 billion yearly in foreign exchange through exports of refined petroleum products.

He maintained that reliance on domestic refining would reduce pressure on the naira, improve macroeconomic stability and strengthen Nigeria’s balance of payments.

In one of the strongest criticisms of NNPCL’s position, Oye said maintaining import licences despite existing domestic refining capacity amounted to “penalising the player who built the stadium while rewarding those who merely show up to play.”

He rejected claims that the Dangote Refinery represents a monopoly threat, insisting instead that the project symbolises economic sovereignty and industrial self-reliance. According to him, Nigeria’s energy future should be built on domestic production rather than dependence on foreign refineries.

Built at an estimated cost of $20 billion, the refinery processes 650,000 barrels of crude daily and reportedly produces about 53.6 million litres of petrol and 23.6 million litres of diesel each day. It has also begun exporting refined products, including jet fuel, diesel and petrol, to markets across Africa, Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Supporters of the refinery argue that exposing such a massive investment to unrestricted competition from foreign-supported refiners could discourage future industrial investments in Nigeria.

Their concerns stem partly from the structural advantages foreign refiners enjoy. International refiners typically access cheaper financing, state-backed infrastructure and lower logistics costs. By contrast, Dangote Refinery was forced to construct its own deep seaport, roads, power systems and storage facilities while operating within Nigeria’s high-interest-rate environment.

Energy economist Kelvin Emmanuel recently warned that Nigeria risks repeating policy mistakes that contributed to the collapse of local industries such as textiles and tyre manufacturing if domestic refining is prematurely exposed to uncontrolled reliance on imports.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has repeatedly linked import dependency to the collapse of local industries and the loss of millions of jobs over the years. Analysts fear the petroleum downstream sector could suffer similar consequences if local refining investments are not strategically protected.

Supporters of the Dangote Refinery also point to Section 317 of the Petroleum Industry Act, which encourages backward integration and the development of local refining. They argue that imports should serve only as temporary supplements when domestic supply proves insufficient.

However, in court filings, NNPCL argued that the Dangote Refinery has not produced independently verified evidence demonstrating that it can consistently meet nationwide fuel demand without disruptions. According to NNPCL, energy security extends beyond refining capacity to include storage infrastructure, distribution networks, haulage systems, and strategic fuel reserves.

Some downstream operators, including the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, have supported the continuation of imports, insisting that competition remains necessary to stabilise prices and reduce supply vulnerabilities.

However, Dangote’s supporters counter that the downstream sector remains heavily regulated by the NMDPRA, making it difficult for any single operator to dictate market outcomes. They also argue that the real monopoly in Nigeria’s fuel market historically existed during the decades when fuel importation was dominated largely by NNPCL itself.

Beyond the legal arguments, analysts say the larger issue is investor confidence and policy consistency.

The Dangote Refinery is regarded as one of Africa’s biggest private industrial investments. Consequently, the public legal confrontation between the refinery and a government-owned shareholder raises difficult questions about Nigeria’s investment environment at a time when the country desperately needs fresh capital inflows.

Investor concerns have intensified as the Dangote Refinery reportedly prepares for a public listing around September 2026. Industry sources estimate pre-IPO interest at nearly $2 billion, while projected valuations range between $40 billion and $50 billion.

Analysts warn that uncertainty surrounding import policies, crude supply arrangements, and market access rules could weaken investor confidence in the project and in Nigeria generally.

During a recent visit to the Dangote Refinery, NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Ojulari, described the partnership as essential for achieving domestic energy sufficiency, industrial growth and operational synergy.

That earlier show of cooperation now contrasts sharply with the adversarial tone adopted in court.

For Nigeria, the implications of the dispute extend far beyond a single refinery or legal battle. The country still spends substantial foreign exchange on imports of refined petroleum products despite being one of Africa’s leading crude oil producers.

At its core, the controversy raises difficult questions about how Nigeria intends to balance market competition with industrial protection. It also forces policymakers to confront a larger issue: can Nigeria genuinely pursue economic nationalism while exposing its largest domestic industrial investments to unrestricted foreign competition?

The Federal High Court may eventually settle the legal issues. But the broader economic and policy debate triggered by the NNPCL-Dangote confrontation could shape Nigeria’s industrial future far more profoundly than the lawsuit itself.