When Berlin Saw Lagos Through Lady’s Neon Charged Vision

Fresh from its Sundance triumph, Olive Nwosu’s Lady arrived at the Berlinale with mounting anticipation and left as one of the festival’s most electrifying portraits of survival, sisterhood, and contemporary Lagos. Yinka Olatunbosun writes

The lights dimmed inside Berlin’s iconic Zoo Palast theatre during the 76th Berlin International Film Festival, and almost instantly the audience was swept into the restless, neon-lit current of Lagos nightlife. Fresh from Sundance, where it received the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting Ensemble, Lady arrived in the Berlinale Panorama section buoyed by the kind of acclaim that can inflate expectations before a film even begins. Yet British-Nigerian director Olive Nwosu’s feature moved with the confidence of a work unconcerned with hype. It did not merely screen in Berlin — it electrified the room.

What unfolded was a vivid, emotionally layered portrait of survival, intimacy, and female solidarity set against the turbulence of modern Lagos. Lady captivated critics and festival audiences alike with its intoxicating atmosphere, political undercurrents, and deeply humane storytelling.

At the centre of the film is Lady herself, portrayed with remarkable restraint and quiet intensity by Jessica Gabriel’s Ujah. In many ways, Lady mirrors the city she moves through: resilient, exhausted, wary, but still capable of unexpected tenderness. Lagos is presented as a city stretched thin by fuel scarcity, subsidy cuts, economic uncertainty, and simmering political frustration. Yet Nwosu refuses to reduce it to a landscape of suffering. Even in its harshest moments, Lagos remains magnetic — noisy, chaotic, seductive, and impossible to fully abandon.

Lady survives as one of the few female taxi drivers operating within a heavily male environment. Her days are shaped by routine caution. She keeps an emotional distance from the casual misogyny of her colleagues, quietly checks in on elderly neighbours, and obsessively saves money for a future in Freetown, Sierra Leone, where she imagines another version of herself might still exist. Whether she truly believes escape can heal her wounds remains uncertain. Lagos, after all, has a way of holding on to people.

The fragile order of her life is disrupted when her childhood friend Pinky (Amanda Oruh) reappears in a blaze of colour and energy. Pinky now works as a sex worker, and her flamboyant pimp, Fine Boy (Bucci Franklin), needs a dependable driver to transport his crew of glamorous, sharp-tongued women through the city’s dangerous nocturnal economy. Reluctantly drawn into their orbit, Lady soon finds her taxi transformed into a moving refuge for a fiercely bonded sisterhood.

One of the film’s greatest strengths lies in the way Nwosu avoids the bleak social realism through which African stories are so often filtered in Western cinema. Working alongside cinematographer Alana Mejia Gonzalez, she renders Lagos in rich, expressionistic tones. Neon pinks shimmer against deep blues and amber streetlights, while traffic-clogged highways and hidden nightclubs pulse with restless energy. The film often moves with the suspenseful momentum of a nocturnal thriller.

Music courses through Lady like a bloodstream. Ollie Mayo’s hypnotic Afro-jazz score blends effortlessly with contemporary tracks by Little Simz and Obongjayar, while the rebellious spirit of Fela Kuti hovers over the film’s emotional and political texture. Equally vital is the dialogue, spoken largely in Nigerian Pidgin English. Nwosu treats language not simply as communication, but as living street poetry — rhythmic, coded, funny, and intensely authentic.

By the time Lady reached Berlin, the film already carried significant momentum from Sundance. In Berlin, however, the chemistry that earned the ensemble its earlier recognition became even more palpable, both on screen and during the cast’s warmly received red-carpet appearances.

What gives the performances their emotional power is the level of care embedded in the production process itself. Holding degrees in both filmmaking and psychology, Nwosu approached the film’s difficult themes — including exploitation, violence, and childhood trauma — through a carefully developed trauma-informed framework.

“We worked with a psychologist from the beginning… and two intimacy coordinators to design a process where the women felt safe and completely respected,” Nwosu explained during a post-screening discussion. “We were building a real protective bond.”

That sense of trust becomes visible in every interaction between the women. The suspicion and judgment Lady initially directs toward Pinky, Sugar (Tinuade Jemisey), and the others slowly gives way to something far more moving: a messy, protective, deeply felt solidarity.

As political unrest intensifies across the city, mirroring Lady’s own emotional fractures, the film steadily builds toward a powerful climax. Nwosu skillfully connects the broader struggle against corruption and social instability to Lady’s private confrontation with abandonment, shame, and self-worth.

Ultimately, Lady argues that freedom cannot simply be found by crossing borders or starting over elsewhere. Real liberation, the film suggests, emerges through self-acceptance and through the communities people build together in order to survive.

By the time the credits rolled in Berlin, one thing felt undeniable: Olive Nwosu had delivered far more than an impressive debut feature. With Lady, she announced herself as one of the most compelling new voices in contemporary global cinema.