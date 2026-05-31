Adaora Umeoji: Stewarding Zenith into the Future

Tomorrow, June 1, 2026, marks two years since Dame Adaora Umeoji assumed office as the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, becoming the first woman to lead one of Nigeria’s most profitable financial institutions. But beyond the symbolism of breaking a historic glass ceiling, Umeoji leadership is rooted in people, purpose and global ambition.

Vanessa Obioha profiles the banking amazon

When Zenith Bank announced Dame Adaora Umeoji as its new Group Managing Director in 2024, the appointment carried historic weight. Not only was she the first woman to lead the banking giant, she was also a product of the institution itself — rising from junior staff to the highest office through decades of discipline, institutional memory and strategic execution.

The finance world responded with laudatory remarks. Many young women saw in her emergence the possibility of their own ambitions taking shape in industries long dominated by men. But for Umeoji, the significance of her appointment appears to lie less in the title of “first female GMD” and more in the responsibility that comes with leading one of Africa’s most formidable banks through a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

By the end of her first year in office, the numbers had begun to speak loudly. Zenith Bank’s full-year 2024 financial results revealed an extraordinary 86 per cent growth in gross earnings, driven largely by a 138 per cent surge in interest income and an expanded loan book. Profit before tax climbed to N1.3 trillion, while profit after tax crossed the N1 trillion mark, representing a 52.5 per cent increase year-on-year. Total assets rose by approximately 47 per cent to N30 trillion, while customer deposits increased to N22 trillion, reflecting growing confidence among customers and investors alike. In dollar terms, the bank posted a robust profit of $671 million in 2024.

The momentum continued in 2025. Gross earnings rose six per cent to N4.19 trillion, anchored by a 35 per cent jump in interest income to N3.7 trillion. Net interest income grew by 53 per cent to N2.6 trillion. That growth, according to Umeoji, was made possible by the strategic expansion of the bank’s interest-earning assets and disciplined loan pricing aligned to risk and market conditions.

“And it was achieved against a tough backdrop, with the Monetary Policy Rate at 27.5 per cent for most of the year before easing to 27 per cent in September, and the Cash Reserve Ratio at 50 per cent for Deposit Money Banks through most of the period,” she said in an interview with The Will Downtown.

The bank’s total dividend for the 2025 financial year stood at N10 per ordinary share, comprising an interim dividend of N1.25 and a final dividend of N8.75, double the N5 paid in 2024. Loans also grew by 9 per cent to N12.04 trillion, supporting critical sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and trade.

“Those are the sectors that create jobs for Nigerians. We kept depositors’ money safe, with customer deposits at N24.47 trillion, and the bank itself remained very strong. Our Capital Adequacy Ratio closed 2025 at 25 per cent and our Liquidity Ratio at 71 per cent, both well above what regulators require.”

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio also improved, further reinforcing investor confidence in Zenith’s risk management structure.

Beyond the impressive balance sheets, Umeoji’s leadership reflects a broader vision for the bank. She is particularly passionate about supporting small and medium-scale enterprises, which she describes as “the heartbeat of Nigeria’s economy,” while also deepening digital innovation to make banking faster, simpler and more accessible to everyday Nigerians.

Under her leadership, Zenith Bank reached another historic milestone, becoming the first Nigerian bank to surpass a N5 trillion market capitalisation, supported by sustained profitability and strong investor confidence.

Also, the bank led Nigeria’s export financing with 32.31% of all NXP transactions nationwide.

For Umeoji, however, sustaining profitability is less about aggressive expansion and more about balance — growing high-yield assets while maintaining strong liquidity, disciplined risk management and long-term institutional stability.

Apart from the balance sheets, Umeoji is leading the bank in expanding its footprints across the world. It has established its presence in Paris, France; Manchester, UK, and just last April, the GMD was in Abidjan, Ivory Coast to open its branch in the West African country. The bank is now preparing for a possible listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2027, a move Umeoji believes would further position Zenith as a truly global financial institution.

“The real victory, for me, lies in the rerating of our identity. It would mean aligning our governance and operational standards with leading global banking peers, while deepening our capacity to facilitate high-value trade between Africa and the United Kingdom.”

In the area of digital banking, Zenith continues to strengthen its technology infrastructure, not simply to improve customer experience, but also to build trust and reliability in an increasingly digital financial ecosystem.

But Zenith’s Bank intervention doesn’t end in the banking halls. In sports, the bank has maintained a visible presence, particularly women’s basketball, where it remains the sole sponsor of the annual national women’s basketball league. The bank also sponsors the Delta State Principals Cup and Headmasters Cup.

Hosting the D’Tigress team earlier in the year in Abuja, Umeoji reiterated the bank’s commitment to sports development.

“We are always deliberate with our dealings with sports. We are committed to do it again in the New Year. We are proud of what we are doing and we will do more.”

Perhaps, in many ways, Umeoji’s journey into leadership appears almost preordained. Her first name, Adaora — loosely translated in Igbo as “ first daughter of the community” — reflects a sense of responsibility larger than self. Her leadership style equally mirrors values deeply rooted in discipline, service and purpose, principles she says have kept her grounded throughout her career.

Armed with academic qualifications spanning sociology, accounting and management, she joined Zenith Bank as a junior employee and steadily rose through the ranks through consistency, competence and strategic insight.

But leadership, for Umeoji, is ultimately about stewardship — and stewardship comes with pressure. She acknowledges the weight of being the first woman in such a role but insists that the responsibility demands greater intentionality rather than symbolism.

“Being first simply means I have to be twice as deliberate: deliberate about building strong succession pipelines for both women and men; deliberate about meritocracy, so that no one ever doubts why anyone sits at the table; and deliberate about proving that diversity strengthens, rather than weakens, commercial outcomes.”

This, to her, is what being first truly means. It is about widening it for others while ensuring the institution she leads remains strong enough to outlive the moment.