2027: PDP, NDC, APM Affirm Jonathan, Obi, Makinde as Presidential Candidates

*Former president declared candidate in absentia

*Obi vows to tackle insecurity, poor governance, hunger, unemployment

*Makinde pledges to rebuild Nigeria through reforms, transparent governance, people-centred leadership

Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Despite having its original venue sealed, a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Tanimu Turaki yesterday declared former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

Similarly, a former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State also yesterday formally accepted their nominations as the 2027 presidential candidates of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Allied People’s Movement (APM), respectively.



The decision of the Turaki-led PDP was taken at a special national convention held at the faction’s national secretariat in Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

The group had planned to hold a special national convention at the A-Class Event Centre in Wuse 2. Still, it moved its activities to its operational office in Garki after security operatives sealed off the venue.

Jonathan was not present at the event where his nomination was formally ratified.

However, his Certificate of Return was received on his behalf by Hon. Fred Agbedi, a member of the House of Representatives representing the Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency of Bayelsa.



Addressing party members and supporters outside the barricaded venue, Turaki accused unnamed political interests of attempting to undermine democracy through intimidation and abuse of power.

“No matter how highly opinionated they may be about themselves, or no matter how they think that they can use their positions to thwart democracy, we want to tell them that Nigeria is bigger than anybody and any group of persons,” he stated.

He urged party members to remain peaceful, insisting that political disagreements should be resolved through elections rather than violence.



“We will not fight. The time of fighting will come when we meet at the polls. We will meet you there, we’ll fight you there, we’ll defeat you there, and then we will pin you down on the ground,” he said.

Turaki also defended the faction’s decision to proceed with the convention despite not being recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), arguing that the Supreme Court and Appeal Court’s judgments and the PDP’s constitution backed its actions.

He added that INEC had been notified of the meeting and expressed confidence that the commission would eventually validate the process.



Also speaking, a founding member of the PDP and Chairman of the convention, Prof. Jerry Gana, described the sealing of the venue as a setback for democracy.

The convention subsequently ratified Jonathan’s candidature after a motion moved by the Chairman of the PDP State Chairmen Forum and Edo State PDP Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, and seconded by former Minister of Aviation, Mohammed Sanusi Dagash.

A voice vote adopted the motion.

NDC Affirms Obi as Presidential Candidate

Obi has also accepted his nomination as the NDC’s standard-bearer for the 2027 general election, declaring that “a New Nigeria is Possible” and promising far-reaching reforms to address insecurity, poverty, unemployment and poor governance.

Speaking at a special national convention in Abuja where party delegates affirmed him as the NDC presidential candidate, Obi said the 2027 election would be about rescuing Nigeria from its current challenges and restoring hope to millions of citizens.

Addressing party leaders, representatives of the INEC, delegates and supporters from across the country, Obi said his acceptance of the nomination was driven by a commitment to rebuilding national unity, strengthening democratic institutions and placing the country on the path of sustainable development.



“It concerns the essence of our nation and the future of our children. It is about rekindling hope for millions who have faced adversity yet remain committed to Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, businesses were struggling, communities were suffering, and many Nigerians had lost confidence in governance. Still, he insisted that the country’s situation was reversible through visionary leadership and collective action.

Obi identified national unity as the foundation for rebuilding the country, warning that Nigeria could not make meaningful progress while divided along ethnic, religious, and regional lines.



He said the country’s diversity should be harnessed as a strength rather than exploited as a source of conflict.

“We should build bridges where others erect barriers, replace mistrust with confidence, division with understanding, and resentment with a collective purpose,” he stated.

On insecurity, Obi pledged to deploy an intelligence-driven and technology-enhanced security architecture that would strengthen security institutions, improve coordination among agencies and address the root causes of insecurity, including poverty, unemployment and marginalisation.



Turning to healthcare, Obi described the condition of primary healthcare facilities as unacceptable and pledged to more than double health insurance coverage within four years and increase healthcare funding significantly.

According to him, every ward in the country would have access to a functional, properly managed primary healthcare center, and at least half of Nigeria’s estimated 30,000 primary healthcare centers would become fully operational before the end of his tenure.

Obi also promised massive investments in education, describing human capital development as the bedrock of national transformation.



On agriculture and food security, Obi argued that the country’s abundant arable land should make it one of the world’s leading food producers rather than one grappling with severe hunger.

The former governor promised to shift the economy from consumption to production through aggressive investments in agriculture and rural development.

In the energy sector, Obi pledged to address the country’s chronic power deficit, describing electricity as a critical driver of industrialisation and economic development.

He promised to increase electricity generation and distribution by at least 10,000 megawatts within four years.

Makinde Accepts Nomination as APM Presidential Candidate

Makinde has also formally joined the 2027 presidential race by accepting his nomination as the APM’s presidential candidate, pledging to rebuild Nigeria through practical reforms, transparent governance, and people-centered leadership.

The event, held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, drew political stakeholders, party leaders, delegates, and coalition partners from across the country, including representatives of the PDP and other allied groups under the emerging “Reset Nigeria Movement”.

Makinde, in his acceptance speech, said his ambition was not driven by personal interest but by the urgent need to restore hope and rebuild confidence in Nigeria.



The governor said Nigeria possessed the resources and capacity to overcome its challenges through honest leadership and practical reforms that directly impact citizens.

“I believe that we possess the capacity to rebuild our economy through honesty, discipline, and practical reforms. When I speak of practical reforms, I mean reforms that directly improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

Makinde promised comprehensive reforms in the oil and gas sector, insisting that Nigerians must benefit from the country’s vast natural resources.



“Nigerians must benefit from the fact that we are an oil-producing nation, just as citizens of other resource-producing countries benefit from their natural wealth,” he said.

He added, “The NNPC must be reformed into a lean, efficient, and commercially driven institution through proper corporate restructuring, stronger partnerships, and institutional reforms.”

On food security, the presidential candidate said no nation blessed with abundant resources should allow its citizens to suffer from hunger.



“It is unacceptable that a nation blessed with abundant resources still has millions of citizens going to bed hungry,” he stated.

Makinde stressed that his campaign would focus on competence and solutions rather than empty promises.

He said, “I do not stand before you promising miracles. I am an engineer, not a miracle worker. What I promise is leadership that listens, leadership that learns, leadership that acts, and leadership that understands that the true purpose of government is to improve the lives of ordinary citizens,” Makinde added.



Earlier, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, represented by his deputy, Mohammed Auwal Jatau, led a high-powered delegation from the North-east to endorse Makinde’s candidacy, describing him as the leader Nigeria needs at a critical moment in its history.