  • Tuesday, 14th April, 2026

Universal Insurance Vows to Place Youths at Heart of Insurance

Business | 8 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

Universal Insurance Plc, has said that it was actively reshaping the landscape of the Nigerian insurance sector by placing the younger generation at the heart of its operations.

Managing Director and CEO, Dr. Japhet Duru, highlighted this strategic shift at the 2026 BusinessToday Annual Conference and Exhibition, emphasising that youth integration was the primary engine behind the company’s recent success.

He said Universal  Insurance  has moved beyond mere rhetoric by ensuring that approximately 40 per cent of its workforce now consists of young talents.

According to Duru, this demographic shift is not just about numbers; it is the catalyst for the firm’s modern identity.

These young professionals are the architects of the company’s tech-driven initiatives.

Universal Insurance has successfully pivoted its image to resonate with a more modern, dynamic audience.

“The youth-led approach resulted in the creation of ShopInsure, a digital-first product tailored for the specific needs of small business owners,” he said.

To maintain this competitive advantage, Duru said Universal Insurance has implemented a robust support system designed to nurture and retain its young talent pool, pointing out support areas to include professional growth, which entails full sponsorship of industry certification programmes.

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