Tanzania Seeks Stronger Trade Ties with Nigeria at FAB West Africa 2026

Sunday Ehigiator

The Tanzania High Commission in Abuja has announced plans to strengthen trade and investment relations with Nigeria through its participation in the forthcoming Food and Beverage West Africa (FAB) 2026 Exhibition in Lagos.

The exhibition, scheduled to take place at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, from June 9 to 11, will provide a platform for Tanzania to showcase its premium agricultural and food products while exploring new business opportunities with Nigerian and international stakeholders.

According to the High Commission, Tanzania’s participation is part of ongoing efforts to deepen economic diplomacy and expand commercial ties between both countries.

The East African nation will host a dedicated pavilion at Booth 3E06, Hall 3, where visitors will be introduced to a diverse range of Tanzanian products.

The exhibition will feature some of Tanzania’s most sought-after exports, including premium tea and coffee, fine wines, cashew nuts, spices, spreads and dips, alongside other value-added food and beverage products.

The High Commission in a statement said, the products highlight Tanzania’s growing reputation for quality, unique flavours and agricultural excellence.

“A delegation of Tanzanian private-sector companies and industry representatives is expected to attend the event to engage potential partners and investors.

“The delegation will facilitate business-to-business meetings aimed at connecting Tanzanian producers with Nigerian and international buyers, importers, distributors, retailers and hospitality operators.”

The High Commission noted that the exhibition offers a strategic opportunity to promote Tanzanian products in West Africa while creating new avenues for investment and commercial collaboration.

It added that the initiative aligns with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to boost intra-African trade and economic integration.

It further described FAB West Africa 2026 as an important gateway for businesses seeking reliable suppliers, high-quality products and investment opportunities within Tanzania’s expanding agribusiness and food-processing sectors.

“Visitors to the Tanzania Pavilion will also gain insight into opportunities in food manufacturing, processing, packaging and distribution.

“The High Commission has invited business leaders, investors, importers, distributors and members of the public to visit the pavilion and explore the country’s export potential and growing business opportunities.”

It said the event would enable participants to engage directly with Tanzanian producers, exporters and business leaders, further strengthening commercial links between East and West Africa and supporting the growth of African trade and agribusiness.