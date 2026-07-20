Gbajabiamila Appears Before ICPC Panel Probing Fake Agency

Deji Elumoye and Alex Enumah in Abuja

Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has responded to invitation extended to him by the Independent Corrupt Practises Commission (ICPC) over the ongoing investigation into the alleged fake Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Counsel to the Chief of Staff, Jiti Ogunye, who made this disclosure in a release stated that Gbajabiamila appeared before ICPC probe panel in Abuja on Monday at 15.00 hours.

According to the counsel, the Chief of Staff testified before the panel and responded to all questions put across to him.

Ogunye in the brief release entitled “Gbajabiamila Responds to ICPC Invitation over Ongoing Investigation into ‘PFIPC’ Fake Agency”, stated: “In full cooperation with the ICPC acting as directed by the President of Nigeria, I hereby confirm that my client, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, responded to the invitation of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and appeared at about 15:00hrs on Monday, July 20, 2026, as part of the ongoing investigation into the activities of the ‘PFIPC’ fake agency, among others.

“My client gave his testimony, responded to questions accordingly, and has returned to his duty post.”

Gbajabiamila had also last week instituted a N15 billion defamation suit against Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew.

The suit filed at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, borders on the alleged demand of 48 per cent kickback from a N27.3 billion take-off grant approved for a federal agency.

In the suit filed at the FCT High Court, Gbajabiamila is demanding the sum of N10 billion as general damages, N5 billion as aggravated damages, and N200 million as the cost of the action, and an order compelling Matthew to publish a full retraction and apology in five national newspapers.

Besides, the plaintiff is also asking the court to direct the defendant to pin the apology on all social media platforms and online channels where the alleged defamatory statements were published for 30 days.

The Chief of Staff, through his team of lawyers led by Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, described the allegations as false, malicious and defamatory.

In the statement of claim, Gbajabiamila denied ever meeting or communicating with Matthew or authorising anyone to act on his behalf.

According to the court processes, Matthew had alleged at a press conference that a disagreement arose after Gbajabiamila purportedly demanded a 48 per cent kickback from the agency’s N27.3 billion take-off grant.

Also last week, Justice Mohammed Umar of a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the arrest of the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Director-General, Adeniyi Adeyemi.

Justice Umar made the order following the failure of Adeyemi to appear before his court for arraignment on an eight-count criminal charge of alleged conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

The federal government is seeking the trial of the defendant accused of running a non-existing PFIPC).

Although, the court had fixed July 14 for his arraignment, however when the matter was called, the defendant was not in court for his arraignment, prompting the prosecution counsel, Wisdom Madaki, to make an oral application for his arrest.

But, Adeyemi’s lawyer countered the request, explaining that his client feared for his life and had written a letter to President Bola Tinubu in respect of the matter.

Reacting, Justice Umar, who granted the request for the arrest of Adeyemi, assured that the court would help the defendant be alive for his trial.

He subsequently adjourned the case until September 30, for Adeyemi’s arraignment.

President Bola Tinubu had on July 7, 2026 directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to conduct a thorough investigation into the activities of a “Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council” (PFIPC) and all related matters.

The President, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, directed that the investigation be concluded and a comprehensive report submitted to him within 30 days.

The directive follows the discovery of the fictitious PFIPC, which was never established by the Federal Government of Nigeria and has no basis in any law, presidential instrument, executive approval, or other lawful act of Government.

One Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew presented himself as the Director-General of the so-called PFIPC and falsely claimed to be a presidential appointee.

Among the issues to be investigated by the ICPC are the forged appointment letters and other official government documents; the use of a false claim of presidential appointment to seek or obtain official recognition and diplomatic support, including visa facilitation; and the opening of multiple bank accounts in the names of purported government agencies using allegedly forged documents.

Tinubu directed the ICPC to investigate not only the conduct of the principal individual and other collaborators involved but also the wider circumstances that may have enabled a fictitious body and a false claim of presidential appointment to acquire an appearance of official legitimacy.