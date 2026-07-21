Kwankwaso: Obi and I Signed Agreement on One Term, Power to Shift to North After

• Says solution to insecurity lies in political will, intelligence gathering, improved welfare for security personnel, greater public participation

•Hints they’ll hold talks with terrorists

Funmi Ogundare





Former Kano State governor and vice presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, yesterday, disclosed that he and the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, had signed an agreement committing to a single four-year presidential term, after which power would return to the north in 2031.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Kwankwaso explained that the understanding was reached following extensive discussions between both leaders and their political platforms. He added that the agreement had been documented both within the party structure and between the two leaders.

According to him, the arrangement is based on the principle of equity and national unity, with the presidency remaining in the south for four years before returning to the north.

Kwankwaso stated, “I personally believe him, and I don’t think, based on what I now know about him, he will change his mind when the time comes.

“We have accepted to put it on paper. We have done one for the party, and we have done another one between the two of us.”

Asked to explain the agreement, Kwankwaso said, “After four years, we will continue to work together as a group, as a party, as friends and brothers, and after our four-year term, from 2027 to 2031, power returns to the north. That is the general agreement.”

He stated that before the 2023 elections, representatives of Labour Party (LP) and New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) constituted a joint committee to examine the manifestos and political direction of both parties.

He said the committee concluded that both leaders shared similar visions for Nigeria and recommended closer collaboration after the election.

Kwankwaso said, “The committee looked at our blueprints and the political situation in the country. At the end of the day, we all accepted that there was a need to work together as people of like minds, who are committed to bringing positive change to Nigeria.”

The former governor of Kano State said his assessment of Obi had changed following months of engagement, describing him as a principled politician with a genuine commitment to Nigeria.

He stated, “I now know that Peter Obi is a very serious politician. He has the country in mind. He is somebody one can rely on. When we compared our blueprints, we realised that with only a few adjustments, we shared virtually the same vision and mission for the country.”

Kwankwaso said the proposed alliance would prioritise tackling insecurity, reviving the economy, rebuilding infrastructure, and improving education.

He described insecurity as Nigeria’s most pressing challenge, stating that violence has spread from the North-east to the North-west, North-central and parts of southern Nigeria.

“Our first priority is insecurity. We also have to address the economy, infrastructure, and education because no country can develop without providing quality education for its citizens,” he said.

On how an Obi-Kwankwaso administration would address insecurity, the former Minister of Defence said the solution lied in political will, intelligence gathering, improved welfare for security personnel, and greater public participation.

He stated, “The first thing is political will. Once that is established, and you know what to do, you can mobilise the military and the public effectively.

“Communities know those behind these crimes, but many are afraid to volunteer information because of past experiences. We will restore their confidence.”

Kwankwaso also said dialogue should not be ruled out in addressing insecurity, stressing that engagement with all stakeholders, including terrorists, where necessary, should complement military operations.

“Of course, we will talk. We will sit down with them. We will talk to everybody. Where military action is required, we will also not hesitate to deploy the security agencies,” he said.

Although he declined to directly criticise the administration of President Bola Tinubu, Kwankwaso maintained that the current security situation suggested that more decisive leadership was required.

He said, “The Nigerian military is capable, well-trained locally and internationally. I see no reason why they should not be properly equipped with the necessary resources to defeat terrorists and other criminal elements. What is needed is strong political will and the right directives.”