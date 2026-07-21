Senate Passes Landmark Insurance Reform Bill, Replaces 1997 NAICOM Act

* Insurance Committee Clears Yuguda as AMCON Board Chairman

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday recorded two major milestones in Nigeria’s financial sector, passing a landmark Insurance Regulatory Commission Bill to replace the nearly three-decade-old National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) Act of 1997.

Also in a separate development, the Committee on Banking Insurance and other Financial Institutions, overwhelmingly cleared former Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and current Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Lamido Yuguda, for appointment as Chairman of the Board of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The insurance reform legislation, described by lawmakers as one of the most comprehensive overhauls of Nigeria’s insurance regulatory framework in decades, seeks to modernise regulation, strengthen consumer protection, enhance financial stability and align the nation’s insurance industry with global best practices.

The bill, passed during plenary presided over by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions chaired by Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos East).

The legislation repeals the National Insurance Commission Act, 1997 and establishes a new Insurance Regulatory Commission with broader supervisory and enforcement powers designed to respond more effectively to the changing dynamics of the insurance industry.

Presenting the committee’s report, Abiru told senators that the existing legal framework had become grossly inadequate for regulating a rapidly evolving insurance sector.

He said: “The current National Insurance Commission Act 1997 is outdated and does not adequately address the emerging economic growth, needs and development of the insurance business.”

According to him, although NAICOM had made significant contributions to regulating insurance companies, brokers and loss adjusters while protecting policyholders and enforcing industry standards, its enabling law had failed to keep pace with international developments.

Abiru explained: “Despite its significant contributions, the enabling law has become obsolete, failing to align with current realities and global best practices, and unable to keep pace with the evolving nature of the insurance industry, exposing numerous gaps in the law, necessitating urgent amendments.”

He disclosed that the proposed law guarantees the independence of the Insurance Regulatory Commission while substantially expanding its powers to supervise operators and safeguard the stability of the financial system.

According to him, the commission would have authority to issue regulations, standards, guidelines and directives, collaborate with domestic and international regulatory institutions, exchange supervisory information and intervene promptly in troubled insurance companies before their problems escalate.

He stressed that the strengthened intervention powers would remove bureaucratic bottlenecks that had previously delayed regulatory actions against distressed insurance firms.

Abiru said the legislation also introduces stricter corporate governance requirements by prescribing higher qualifications for members of the commission’s governing board.

He explained that only individuals with proven competence in insurance, finance, law, risk management and corporate governance would qualify for appointment, thereby ensuring more professional oversight of the industry.

The committee chairman further revealed that the bill significantly strengthens enforcement mechanisms by imposing stiffer sanctions on erring operators.

According to him, the law provides for heavier financial penalties, suspension of operating licences, additional liabilities for defaulting operators and disqualification of persons responsible for the collapse or regulatory failure of insurance institutions from occupying positions within the industry.

Abiru also noted that the legislation broadens the commission’s mandate beyond regulation to include the effective administration, supervision, control, integrity and overall development of insurance business in Nigeria.

He said the proposed change of name from the National Insurance Commission to the Insurance Regulatory Commission would eliminate longstanding confusion about the agency’s role and better reflect its statutory responsibility as the country’s insurance regulator.

Giving insight into the legislative process, Abiru disclosed that the committee subjected the bill to rigorous scrutiny, including a public hearing held on November 12, 2025.

He said more than 50 memoranda and several oral submissions were received from critical stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Finance, CBN, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, SEC, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Insurers Association, Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers and the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria.

According to him, the overwhelming consensus among stakeholders was that urgent reforms had become inevitable.

Abiru said: “The inputs made on the proposed bill will go a long way in providing a comprehensive legal framework for the regulation and supervision of all manner of insurance businesses in Nigeria to ensure that the industry is able to successfully compete on a global level and improve international competitiveness of Nigeria’s insurance industry.”

After considering the bill clause-by-clause in the Committee of the Whole, the Senate unanimously passed it for third reading.

Akpabio commended Abiru and members of the committee for championing what he described as a far-reaching reform capable of transforming Nigeria’s insurance industry.

He assured the committee that the National Assembly would continue to enact laws that would strengthen the country’s financial services sector, improve transparency and promote international competitiveness.

The bill will now proceed to the House of Representatives for concurrence before being transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for presidential assent.

After the plenary on Tuesday, the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions overwhelmingly cleared Yuguda as Chairman of the Board of AMCON after granting him the rare privilege of a “take a bow and go” screening.

The committee dispensed with the conventional screening process on the grounds that Yuguda had previously appeared before the Senate for confirmation into several strategic public offices and had consistently demonstrated exceptional competence.

Presenting the nomination, the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Basheer Lado, reminded lawmakers that Yuguda had undergone rigorous screening in the past.

He explained that the latest appearance was simply to comply with the provisions of Section 10(1)(a) of the AMCON Establishment Act, 2019, as amended.

Abiru described Yuguda as one of the most trusted public officials appointed by President Tinubu.

He told committee members: “As all of us may recall, the appointee, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, whose résumé is before every member, has appeared before this committee on previous occasions.”

He added: “More recently, he also appeared before us for screening as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

In a light-hearted remark that drew laughter from members, Abiru observed: “If you ask me, I think he is probably the luckiest person in this administration, having been appointed by the same president on three different occasions for three different responsibilities.

“I am sure you will agree with me that he is more than qualified for the role he is about to assume.”

Former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, immediately moved the motion for Yuguda to “take a bow and go”.

Kalu said: “President Tinubu has, on three occasions, appointed the same man to important national assignments. I therefore move that Mr. Lamido Yuguda be allowed to take a bow and go.”

The motion was seconded by the committee’s Acting Vice-Chairman, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, who described the nominee as eminently qualified.

Musa said: “Looking at the résumé of the nominee and considering that Mr. President has repeatedly found him worthy of appointment to critical national offices, there is no doubt that he is eminently qualified.”

The committee unanimously adopted the motion through a voice vote, after which Abiru formally declared Yuguda cleared.

The committee, however, quickly shifted attention to AMCON’s future, with Musa calling for a comprehensive briefing on the corporation’s performance as it approaches its statutory wind-up date in 2030.

He reminded the management that AMCON was established to resolve non-performing loans, distressed banks and systemic financial risks, stressing that lawmakers needed a comprehensive assessment of its achievements and pending obligations.

Musa said: “It has a statutory lifespan and is expected to wind up around 2030. Looking at that timeline, there is a need for this committee to receive an up-to-date report on the status of AMCON.

“We need to know where the corporation stands today, what it has achieved since inception and what outstanding responsibilities remain before its expected sunset.”

Responding, Abiru assured the committee that the requested briefing would be provided.

He said: “I am sure the leadership of AMCON understands the point you have raised, and it is well noted.

“I have no doubt that, in the not-too-distant future, the committee will receive a comprehensive response on the issues you have highlighted.”

The recommendation confirming Yuguda’s appointment is expected to be presented before the Senate in plenary for final approval.