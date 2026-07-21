Olubadan, CCII, JBC, Others Celebrate Babalola As Rotary International President 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Jericho Businssmen Club (JBC) and other prominent Nigerians, have described the emergence of Olayinka Hakeem Babalola as President of Rotary International as a demonstration that Nigerians possess the capacity to provide exemplary leadership on the global stage.

They spoke in Ibadan at a reception organised by the JBC to honour Babalola following his election as the President of Rotary International for the 2026/2027 Rotary year.

Oba Ladoja, who was represented at the event by the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Biodun Kola-Daisi, enjoined Babalola to be a good Ambassador of the ancient city, lauding him as a proud son of Ibadanland.

He said: “From what everybody have said about you here, I have no doubt that you have all it takes to deliver on your new assignment. I can only charge you not to disappoint Ibadanland.”

The President-General of CCII, Chief Ajeniyi Ajewole, in his goodwill message, prayed for a successful tenure for the Rotary leader, expressing confidence that his administration would record remarkable achievements.

According to him, his rise to the pinnacle of Rotary deserves to be celebrated by every son and daughter of Ibadanland, stating that it cannot but inspire youths not only in the ancient city but all over the country.

The President of JBC, Mr. Tunji Gafaar, in his welcome address, said Babalola’s emergence had brought global recognition to Ibadanland, Oyo State, Nigeria and the African continent, describing the new Rotary International President as a symbol of excellence, visionary leadership and selfless service.

“This recognition did not come by chance. It is the result of years of dedication, hard work and an unwavering passion to make the world a better place. Your journey reminds us that with vision, discipline and commitment to service, greatness is within reach,” he said.

A former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, on his part, said the emergence of Babalola as Rotary International President reflects Nigeria’s abundant human potential despite the country’s socio-economic challenges, stating that his becoming the overall global leader of Rotary is not only incredible but also unbelievable.

Babalola, in his response, expressed appreciation to the JBC for the honour, describing the recognition by members of his home community as deeply gratifying.

“I feel deeply honoured by this recognition today. There is something truly special about being celebrated by your friends, family and members of your own community. I am sincerely grateful to the Jericho Businessmen Club for organising this event in my honour,” he said.

Babalola noted that he is only the second African and second Nigerian to serve as President of Rotary International, following the late Bola Majiyagbe, who held the office in the 2003/2004 Rotary year.

“Leading an organisation of more than 1.4 million members across over 200 countries and geographical areas was a tremendous honour and responsibility.

“This is not just a personal achievement or a Nigerian achievement; it is a victory for Africa, and indeed for my ancestral home, Ibadan. I am fully committed to delivering on the enormous responsibility entrusted to me, and I remain determined to make a lasting impact during my tenure,” he stated.