FG Launches Laptop Credit Scheme to Give Access, Boost to Digital Devices 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government has launched ,a new consumer credit programme aimed at making laptops and internet-enabled devices more affordable for Nigerians.

Unveiled on Tuesday in Abuja, the Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity and Knowledge Digital Devices (C.L.I.C.K.D) programme will be run by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

The initiative is designed to bridge the digital divide by providing structured financing for digital tools, starting with locally assembled laptops. It will also prioritize made-in-Nigeria devices as it scales, in a bid to support local manufacturing and job creation.

C.L.I.C.K.D is being launched alongside the government’s Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme. The goal is to equip eligible Nigerians, especially young people, with the devices they need to learn tech skills, work remotely, and participate in the digital economy.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said access to affordable credit is critical to building a $1 trillion economy.

According to him, “That’s what President Bola Tinubu is doing. When he said he wants to create a $1 trillion economy, there’s no other way to create that economy but what we’re here to launch today.”

He added that the programme would drive entrepreneurship, job creation, and overall economic growth by helping people acquire productive assets.

Also speaking, Managing Director of CREDICORP, Uzoma Nwagba, announced that 1,000 locally assembled laptops will be distributed to qualified 3MTT fellows nationwide.

The rollout began in Abuja with l77 beneficiaries receiving devices, while distribution to other states will follow in phases.

Nwagba said the scheme is part of broader efforts to expand access to affordable technology and ensure more Nigerians can thrive in a digital world.

“Through C.L.I.C.K.D, Nigerians can now access laptops and digital devices on credit, with the government hoping this will boost skills, productivity, and inclusion in the digital economy,” he added.