Ex-Katsina SSG Decries Continuous Killings, Abductions by Bandits

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Former Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Mohammed Inuwa, has expressed concern over what he termed worsening security challenges across several communities in the state.

The erstwhile stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) alleged that killings, abductions and other violent attacks by bandits have “continued unabated” in villages and communities of the state.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Katsina on Saturday, Inuwa accused authorities of failing to acknowledge the reality of the security challenges confronting residents.

He explained that attacks by bandits have become a daily occurrence in many parts of the state, resulting in loss of lives, kidnappings and untold hardship for the affected communities.

Inuwa, a chieftain of the ADC, said: “No day passes in Katsina without bandits abducting, killing or raping women in the state. Women are being raped in the presence of their husbands by the bandits.

“But those in authority to tackle the security challenges are even pretending that there is nothing of such happening in the state. This is painful and disheartening.”

The former SSG lamented what he described as the disconnect between official claims and the experiences of residents living in communities affected by insecurity in the state.

He urged the state and Federal Governments and other relevant authorities to acknowledge the security challenges facing the state and take proactive measures to end the scourge in order to save lives and property.

Inuwa warned that failure of the relevant authorities to acknowledge the scale of the security crisis could undermine efforts aimed at restoring peace and security in the state.

While praying for the repose of the souls of those killed by bandits and safe return of those in captivity, Inuwa said: “What those in authority are saying is different from what is happening in the state.

“Since they are claiming that nothing is happening in the state, they will not take action to end the problem. We will continue to pray for God to bring this devastating security challenge to an end.”

Meanwhile, Katsina, like other states in the North-west region of the country, has witnessed recurring attacks by bandits and other criminal elements in recent years.

The attacks have led to deaths, kidnappings, destruction of property and displacement of residents in affected communities.

Though security agencies have continued operations aimed at curbing the activities of the marauders, concerns persist over the frequency of attacks and their impact on local populations.