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2027: Organised Labour Rallies Support for Paddy Iyamu for House of Reps Race

Nigeria | 22 minutes ago

The leadership of organised labour in Edo State has endorsed the aspiration of Dr. Paddy Iyamu to represent Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in the 2027 general election, citing his contributions to the education sector and workers’ welfare during his time in public service.

The endorsement came Friday during a solidarity visit by labour leaders led by the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Edo State, Comrade Bernard Eguakhide, and the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Lucky Imaruegheru.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Imaruegheru described Iyamu as a visionary leader whose tenure as Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and later Commissioner for Education brought significant improvements to the state’s education sector.

According to him, thousands of students benefited from scholarship programmes initiated during Iyamu’s stewardship, while over 5,000 teachers secured employment through policies implemented under his administration.

He also credited Iyamu with introducing reforms that enhanced teacher development through capacity-building programmes and facilitating the release of long-awaited promotions for workers in the education sector.

“This endorsement is based on his track record of performance, commitment to service and dedication to the welfare of teachers, workers and the people of Edo State,” Imaruegheru said.

The labour leaders expressed confidence in Iyamu’s ability to provide effective representation for Oredo Federal Constituency and pledged their support for his aspiration.

Responding, Iyamu thanked the labour unions for the endorsement, describing the gesture as a vote of confidence in his commitment to public service.

He assured workers and constituents that, if elected, he would prioritise their interests and provide purposeful representation at the National Assembly.

“I am deeply grateful for this overwhelming show of support. Your endorsement strengthens my resolve to continue serving our people with dedication and integrity. I will ensure that the voices and aspirations of Oredo people are adequately represented at the National Assembly,” he said.

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