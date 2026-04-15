Heirs Insurance, United Capital Host Women Empowerment Event 

Ebere Nwoji

Heirs Insurance group, and United Capital Plc, recently hosted the Yoga and Money Meet Up, an exclusive wellness and financial empowerment event for ambitious women.

The event, which was held in Lagos, offered a curated experience combining guided yoga and stress management sessions with expert-led conversations on insurance, investment and asset protection. Speaking on the initiative, Chief Marketing Officer at Heirs Insurance Group, Ifesinachi Okoli-Okpagu, underscored the strong link between insurance and wellness. “Self-care is not just about indulgence; it is about making deliberate choices that safeguard one’s physical, mental, and financial well-being – and insurance is fundamental to that. For many women juggling careers, businesses, and family, this event addresses a significant pain-point: how we protect our assets while still juggling life”.

Also speaking, Managing Director, United Capital Asset Management, Dr. Odiri Oginni, added that the collaboration reflected a shared commitment to women’s empowerment. “Empowerment is at the core of what we do, and co-creating on an initiative that directly addresses the financial realities facing Nigerian women further emphasises this,” he said.