‘Low Enlistment of Igbo Youths in Military Fueled by Alleged Deployment to Volatile Areas, Others’

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A group, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has listed reasons why the zone always registers poor figures in youth enlistment into the Nigerian Army.

Recent statistics showed that in the last enlistment process, the zone registered the poorest number of enlistees into the Nigeria military.

In a statement issued by COSEYL, its President-General, Mr. Goodluck Ibem, attributed poor enlistment to a number of reasons, including alleged deployment of Igbo soldiers to volatile parts of the North, where casualty figures are always high among soldiers.

Other reasons given for the low enlistment include poor career progression, historical mistrust arising from civil war massacre, influence of separatist elements and targeted killings by their own brothers posing as separatists.

He said for this trend to be reversed, the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army must come out clean to address especially the first three reasons, that the nation must also forge genuine reconciliation and promise equal opportunities.

He said: “We join others to express concern that has been voiced by many stakeholders and community members in the South-east region regarding the consistently low enlistment of our youths into the Nigerian Army.

“However, a combination of historical, political, and socio-cultural factors contributes to this hesitancy among Igbo youths to join the military.

“There is a common sentiment among South-east youths is that recruits from their region are more likely to be deployed to high-risk zones, particularly the Northeast, where Boko Haram and other insurgent groups remain active.

“The scars of the Nigerian Civil War (1967–1970), in which the Southeast attempted to secede as Biafra, still linger. Many families that lived through the war passed down their distrust for the Nigerian military and federal institutions.

“Also, youths in the Southeast often express frustration with what they perceive as systemic bias in recruitment, promotion, and recognition within the military. The feeling that career progression in the armed forces is limited for non-northerners or non-Muslims reduces the attractiveness of a military career for many in the region.”

He called for explanations to these notions saying: “It demands genuine efforts at national reconciliation, equal representation, transparent military policies, and strategic community engagement to rebuild trust and foster patriotism across all regions.

“While national service is a noble and honorable pursuit, this sentiment has contributed to hesitation and, in many cases, outright refusal by eligible youths to enlist. It is crucial that the Nigerian Army addresses these concerns transparently to encourage greater national participation and trust among all ethnic groups,” it stated.