  • Friday, 10th July, 2026

‘Thank You Our President’, Rescued Oyo School Principal Expresses Appreciation to Tinubu (Video)

Breaking | 51 minutes ago

Mrs. Folawe Rachael Alamu, the school principal kidnapped with pupils and teachers of Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on May 15, 2026 by heavily armed bandits, have expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for their rescue. She also thanked security agencies involved in their rescue.

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https://www.facebook.com/reel/1599851771662724
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1599851771662724

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