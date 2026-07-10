  • Friday, 10th July, 2026

Free At Last: Presidency Confirms Rescue of Kidnapped Oyo Pupils, Teachers

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The Presidency has confirmed the rescue of the pupils and teachers abducted by gunmen in Ahoro-Esiele community, Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, confirming THISDAY earlier reports.

The confirmation was made by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, in a post on his facebook page on Friday.

“Finally, all the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Orire, Oyo have been rescued by our security agencies”, Onanuga said.

The victims were kidnapped on May 15 when heavily armed gunmen invaded the Ahoro-Esiele community, abducting 46 pupils, teachers and the principal of a secondary school. The incident sparked nationwide outrage.

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