Breaking: All Kidnapped Oyo School Children, Teachers Rescued

rescued

All the schoolchildren and teachers abducted during the May 15 attack on the Ahoro-Esiele community in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State have been released, THISDAY can confirm.

The victims were kidnapped when heavily armed gunmen invaded the community, abducting 46 pupils, teachers, and the principal of a secondary school, triggering nationwide concern.

The crisis took a tragic turn days after the abduction when one of the kidnapped teachers, Michael Oyedokun, was beheaded by the abductors.

THISDAY has now confirmed the successful rescue of the remaining victims. Details surrounding the rescue operation, including whether any arrests were made have not yet been disclosed.

This is a developing story….