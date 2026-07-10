Justify Public’s Confidence in Court, CJN Tasks Judges 

* Seeks lawyers, CSOs, others protection of justice

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has charged judicial officers to do everything within their ability to sustain the people’s confidence in the judiciary.

The CJN predicated the charge on the grounds that public trust in court is “sustained not merely by constitutional safeguards but by the conduct of judges themselves”.

She gave the charge at the opening of the 2026 International Bar Association Judges’ Forum/Judges and Lawyers Conference, in Abuja.

While observing that justice has never been self-executing but relies on courageous institutions and principled individuals willing to uphold the rule of law even when doing so is difficult, unpopular, or politically inconvenient, Kekere-Ekun stressed that the administration of justice demands far more than the application of legal rules.

“Justice ultimately requires wisdom, empathy, independence of thought and moral courage; which are qualities that remain uniquely human.

“Judicial independence, however, carries with it a corresponding obligation of accountability. Public confidence is sustained not merely by constitutional safeguards but by the conduct of judges themselves.

“Integrity, competence, diligence, restraint, transparency and ethical leadership remain the foundations upon which the legitimacy of judicial authority rests.

“Every judicial officer must continually strive to justify the confidence which society places in the courts,” she said.

Kekere-Ekun however extended similar charge to lawyers, pointing out that lawyers are not merely representatives of private interests but officers of the court and guardians of the rule of law.

According to the CJN, the administration of justice flourishes where judges and advocates share a common commitment to professionalism, civility, ethical conduct and respect for the judicial process, adding that the partnership between the Bench and Bar is fundamental to the preservation of justice.

“The defence of justice is not the responsibility of judges alone. It belongs equally to lawyers, academics, policymakers, civil society, and indeed every citizen who believes that liberty, equality and human dignity are best preserved under the rule of law. Justice endures only when those entrusted with its stewardship remain vigilant in its protection,” the CJN said.

Meanwhile, the CJN observed that the theme of the conference, ‘In Defence of Justice,’ is both timely and profoundly significant, as it invites the gathering to reflect not merely on the administration of justice, but on the enduring responsibility entrusted to every judge and every lawyer to preserve the very ideals upon which civilised societies are founded.

“The discussions on judicial independence, fairness in adjudication, judicial education, advocacy, artificial intelligence, judicial appointments and the evolving expectations of modern judging will undoubtedly enrich our collective understanding. More importantly, they provide an invaluable opportunity to learn from comparative experiences across different legal systems while identifying practical solutions that strengthen our respective institutions,” she added.