Tinubu Inaugurates Gbajabiamila-led 7-man Presidential Working Group for Implementation of State Police Nationwide

• Panel will evolve implementation-ready draft National Policing Bill for transmission to the N’Assembly

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated a seven-man Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill to prepare the legal framework for the implementation of state police across the country.

Tinubu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, inaugurated the panel on Tuesday at State House, Abuja.

Gbajabiamila was the committee’s chairman, while members included Attorney-General of the Federation, President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), National Security Adviser, Inspector-General of Police, and Chairman of NGF Committee on State Police.

There was also a secretariat that would offer administrative assistance to the committee.

The panel’s inauguration was sequel to National Assembly’s recent passage of the Constitution Alteration (State Police) Bill, 2026, in which the president proposed a dual policing structure comprising the Federal Police Service and 36 State Police Services.

According to the president, while the constitutional amendment creates the framework for state police, the National Policing Bill would provide the legal structure for its implementation.

He stated, “The constitution amendment bill establishes the framework for dual policing, but it does not operationalise it. That work is left to the National Policing Bill.”

He said the proposed legislation would address issues necessary for a smooth operationalisation of the State Police system.

According to the president, “The proposed National Policing Bill will include provisions on minimum policing standards, state readiness certification, federal-state coordination, accountability, human rights safeguards and fiscal conditions.”

Tinubu said the committee will produce an implementation-ready draft bill immediately after the constitutional amendment process.

“The Working Group has been constituted to produce a technically robust, implementation-ready draft National Policing Bill for transmission to the National Assembly,” the president said.

He stated that the committee was necessary to avoid delay after the passage of the state police bill.

“We must not wait until the constitutional process is concluded before beginning this important assignment,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of NGF, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State pledged governors’ support for the speedy implementation of the reform.

Abiodun said the plan was for the 36 state governors to accelerate work on the bill once it reached their respective Houses of Assembly and was passed unanimously.

Abiodun described the proposed state police as a response to Nigerians’ long-standing demand for community-based policing.

He said, “This bill has answered the cries of Nigerians about cascading policing and removing it from the Exclusive Legislative List.”

The governor said the initiative validated the success of regional security outfits, such as Amotekun in the South-west.

Abiodun said state police would significantly increase the number of security personnel nationwide.

“If each state deploys about 6,000 personnel, we will add nearly 200,000 officers to complement the existing federal police,” he said.

The governor commended Tinubu for initiating implementation plans before the constitutional amendment process was completed.

“This inauguration demonstrates the proactiveness of the executive in preparing for effective implementation,” Abiodun said.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), described the initiative as timely in view of Nigeria’s security challenges.

“There is no denying the fact that we are in a critical moment security-wise, and all hands must be on deck,” Fagbemi said.

He urged governors to ensure speedy ratification of the constitutional amendment by their respective state assemblies.

“I appeal to the governors to do their utmost to ensure the early passage of the constitutional amendment because this is a shared responsibility,” he said.

President of NBA, Mr Afam Osigwe, reaffirmed the association’s support for the state police initiative.

Osigwe said, “Nigeria can hardly be effectively policed by one national police. We fully support the constitutional amendment providing for state police.”

He, however, stressed the need for adequate legal safeguards to prevent abuse of the state police.

Osigwe stated, “We must ensure we do not create a monster. The right legal framework must guarantee accountability and prevent oppression.”

He pledged NBA’s commitment to supporting the committee in producing legislation that will strengthen security while protecting citizens’ rights.