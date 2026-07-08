Reps Summon Accountant-General, Six MDAs Over Failure to Honour Invitations

Juliet Akoje in Abuja





House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee has expressed displeasure over what it described as the non-responsive attitude of Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, saying his conduct falls short of the expectations of the country’s chief accounting officer.

The committee said its concerns stemmed from the accountant-general’s repeated failure to honour invitations extended to him as well as his inability to provide critical documents required for the committee to carry out its oversight responsibilities and other constitutional duties.

At its sitting on Tuesday, the committee, chaired by Hon. Bamidele Salam, issued what seemed like a final invitation to the accountant-general, directing him to appear in person before the panel on Monday, July 13, 2026.

During the session, Salam and other members decried the accountant-general’s consistent absence, despite several letters sent to his office over the past few months, stating that requests for vital documents have not received adequate responses.

According to the committee, the accountant-general has also failed to demonstrate the diligence expected in rendering the accounts of his office and preparing the country’s consolidated financial statements, warning that such conduct sets a poor example for other government agencies.

The lawmakers described the accountant-general’s disposition as disappointing, stressing that the office of the accountant-general is expected to maintain a cordial and cooperative working relationship with the National Assembly, particularly the Public Accounts Committee, which is constitutionally mandated to oversee public financial management and ensure accountability in the utilisation of public funds.

Salam stated that the office of the accountant-general occupied a strategic position within Nigeria’s public financial management framework and, as the institution responsible for managing the country’s finances, should work closely with the committee in carrying out its oversight functions.

He said the current accountant-general had not exhibited the level of cooperation expected from the office.

The committee chairman reaffirmed the determination of the panel to enforce strict compliance with legislative oversight, insisting that no public officer or institution is above accountability to the Nigerian people through their elected representatives.

In a related development, the committee also issued final invitations to six Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) whose accounting officers had repeatedly failed to honour previous invitations extended by the panel.

The affected institutions are Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet); Federal Cooperative College, Ibadan; Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN); Federal Ministry of Education; Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology; and Federal Ministry of Police Affairs.

The committee also directed the accounting officers of the affected agencies, as well as the permanent secretaries of the ministries, to appear before it without fail on Monday, July 13, 2026.

Salam warned that the committee would not hesitate to invoke all constitutional and legislative powers available to compel compliance from any public institution or official that failed to honour its invitations.

He reiterated the committee’s commitment to promoting transparency, strengthening accountability, and ensuring the prudent management of public resources in line with its constitutional responsibilities.