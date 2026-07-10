Nigerian Law Society, Body of Senior Counsel Declare Autonomy to Confer Blue Silks Rank

The Nigerian Law Society (NLS) and the Body of Senior Counsel of Nigeria, (BOSCON) have declared that they have autonomy to confer the Blue Silks rank on willing and deserving lawyers in the country.

The Blue Silks rank of Senior Counsel of Nigeria (SCN) was introduced as an alternative to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title but the move has been opposed by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which declared the new rank illegal. The NBA also threatened sanctions on lawyers who parade the Blue Silks rank.

In a statement released on Friday, signed by Peace Ambassador Dahiru Aliyu, SCN, President of the NLS, on behalf of the governing councils of both the NLS and BOSCON, the organisations insisted that just as the NBA recently declared that it has the autonomy to conduct its election without interference from the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, they also have autonomy to confer the Blue Silks rank without interference.

The NLS and BOSCON were reacting to a recent statement in which NBA President Afam Osigwe, SAN, rejected the AGF’s suggestion that the forthcoming NBA 2026 national election be postponed.

Osigwe stated that the AGF has no statutory authority over the NBA and as a result, cannot dictate to the body.

The joint NLS, BOSCON statement read, “The Nigerian Law Society (NLS) and the Body of Senior Counsel of Nigeria (BOSCON) declare their autonomy to conduct their internal affairs such as conferment of the Blue Silks rank of Senior Counsel of Nigeria (SCN) upon its own members without interference from outsiders just as Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) declared its autonomy to conduct its election without interference from the Hon. AGF.

“The joint leadership of the Nigerian Law Society (NLS) and the Body of Senior Counsel of Nigeria (BOSCON) which are duly registered organisations with certificates of registration dated 30th December 2025 deem it necessary to issue this press statement to notify the general public as follows:

“The conferment of the Blue Silks rank of Senior Counsel of Nigeria (SCN) upon members of the Nigerian Law Society (NLS) is 100% internal affairs of the Nigerian Law Society (NLS) using the criteria of 35 verifiable non-litigation transactions as assessed by the Body of Senior Counsel of Nigeria (BOSCON).

“None of the candidates are coerced into application for the Blue Silks rank of Senior Counsel of Nigeria (SCN), each candidate submits an application out of their own voluntary, free will and pays the prescribed relevant fees out of the firm conviction that the Blue Silks rank of Senior Counsel of Nigeria (SCN) is a credible rank of legal excellence for non-litigation Nigerian lawyers.

“The applicants by payment of the requisite application fees and appending of their signatures and upon taking the oath during the conferment ceremony agree to abide by the Rules and Regulations of both the Nigerian Law Society (NLS) and the Body of Senior Counsel of Nigeria (BOSCON), the said Rules and Regulations made pursuant to both the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the SMEDAN Act, 2003 respectively.

“Just as the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has by its press statement of 8th July 2026 declared its autonomy and stated that only the leadership, and its Board of Trustees have the right to govern its internal affairs, the Nigerian Law Society (NLS) and the Body of Senior Counsel of Nigeria (BOSCON) hereby notify the general public that no individual, or government officials or institution shall henceforth issue any publications with the intention to interfere with its conferment of the Blue Silks rank of Senior Counsel of Nigeria (SCN).

“The Blue Silks rank of Senior Counsel of Nigeria (SCN) is an internal affair of the Nigerian Law Society (NLS) and the BOSCON as it is not mentioned inside the Legal Practitioners Act, 1962. In accordance with the judgment of the Hon. Mohamed Garba Umar, delivered on 27th January 2026, neither the NBA nor the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) or any other person (individual or juristic) has the right or authority to interfere with the said conferment of the Blue Silks rank of Senior Counsel of Nigeria (SCN).”