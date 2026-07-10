Presidency: Eight Kidnappers Arrested, Others Killed in Rescue Operation That Freed Oyo Students, Teachers

. Says neither ransom was paid nor prisoners swapped

. Tinubu happy at victims rescue, praises securiy agencies

. Vows to get justice for victims including amily of Mr Oyedokun, gruesomely murdered by terrorists

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency on Friday confirmed the arrest of eight kidnappers and neutralisation of several others as the kidnapped pupils and teachers of Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State were rescued by security agencies after about eight weeks in captivity.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, who disclosed this in a tweet via his verified X handle @aonanuga1956 on Friday said: “Finally, the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Orire, Oyo have been freed by their abductors”.

The Presidency described the development as the outcome of sustained security operations that also foiled the abductors’ attempt to secure the release of one of their detained leaders.

Onanuga later provided additional details, saying: “In the course of the rescue operation, eight of the kidnappers were arrested and are now in DSS custody, while some of them were neutralised.”

He also denied reports suggesting that the victims regained their freedom through negotiations or a prisoner exchange.

According to him: “There was no quid pro quo in the rescue as one of the terrorists, a kingpin, that the kidnappers demanded his release, is being prosecuted for his atrocities, the security agencies will give full account soon.”

Reacting to the development, President Bola Tinubu expressed profound joy at the successful rescue of the children and teachers from Oriire community in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, by the security forces.

The President, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, praised the heroic efforts of the security agencies, especially the military, the DSS and the police, for working round the clock in the last 56 days to secure the release of the abducted children and their teachers without any collateral damage and for arresting eight of the abductors and neutralising others.

Tinubu regretted the anguish that the children and their teachers, as well as members of their families and the entire nation, have experienced since the sad occurrence.

For cooperating with the Federal Government in all rescue efforts, the President commended the Oyo State Government and charged it to ensure adequate security around schools across the state.

“I am profoundly happy that our security forces successfully rescued the abducted pupils and teachers from Orire, Ogbomoso in Oyo State today after a military, police and intelligence-driven operation that neutralised some of the terrorists that perpetrated the evil act and the arrest of eight of them.

“This successful military operation has ended the siege and standoff of over 50 days and has brought relief to the entire nation and the affected families in particular. On behalf of the country, I express my gratitude to the officers and men of our armed forces, the intelligence agencies and the police for the safe rescue of the children and their teachers.

“My government will get justice for these children and their teachers and for the family of Mr Oyedokun, who the terrorists gruesomely murdered.

“I must commend the government of Oyo State for working cooperatively with us in bringing this unfortunate incident to a successful end,” Tinubu said.

The President also directed that the emergency agencies work with the Oyo State Government to provide all necessary medical and relief support to the children and the teachers.

The victims were abducted on May 15, 2026, when heavily armed bandits attacked Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School in the Esiele and Yawota communities of Oriire Local Government Area, seizing dozens of pupils, students and teachers.

The abduction generated nationwide outrage, with parents, labour unions, traditional rulers and civil society groups mounting sustained pressure on the authorities to secure the victims’ release.

The incident also triggered an indefinite strike by the Nigeria Union of Teachers in Oyo State over growing insecurity in schools.

President Bola Tinubu had condemned the attack and ordered security agencies to intensify intelligence-led operations to rescue the captives and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He also dispatched a high-powered Federal Government delegation to the affected communities, approved the deployment of specialised rescue assets and authorised the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards to strengthen security across Oyo State.