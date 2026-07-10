Makinde: Release of Abducted Pupils, Teachers, A Big Relief

*Oyo govt hails rescue as triumph of resilience, insists refusal to pay ransom key to tackling insecurity

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described the release of the abducted pupils and teachers as big relief for all Nigerians.

Makinde while speaking on television last night, said Nigerians have been waiting for the past 57 days for such a day, stating that it is nothing but a great relief for everybody.

The governor commended all the security agencies for achieving the feat, noting that President Bola Tinubu also deserved to be commended.

He said, “I am over joyed.”

In the meantime, the state government while announcing the release of the abducted pupils and teachers, described their freedom as a victory for resilience and principled leadership.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, said the government expressed gratitude that the victims had regained their freedom after weeks in captivity.

According to the statement, “We are happy to report to our people in Oyo State that our children and teachers at Oriire have been released from captivity.”

Prince Oyelade said the successful release marked a significant test of its resolve against criminal elements, stressing that it remained committed to resisting the payment of ransom despite pressure to adopt what it described as a “quick-fix” approach.

Oyelade stated that by refusing to throw money at bandits to secure a temporary solution, Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration had demonstrated courage and a long-term commitment to tackling kidnapping and banditry.

He noted that yielding to ransom demands would only encourage criminals and strengthen their operations.

The Commissioner added that the administration’s approach reflected its determination to confront insecurity through pragmatic and sustainable measures rather than actions that could embolden criminal gangs seeking to destabilise the country.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of residents while continuing to work with security agencies to rid Oyo State of kidnapping and other criminal activities.