Inside the Joint Security Operation That Freed Kidnapped Oyo Pupils, Teachers

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Acting Deputy Director, 2 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, has said the successful rescue of the abducted pupils and teachers in Oriire local government area of Oyo State, was achieved through a carefully planned and executed operation led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Major General C.R. Nnebeife.

Danjuma in a statement on Friday night, disclosed that the operation brought together personnel from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), particularly the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), the Defence Headquarters, Special Forces of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as local vigilantes, hunters and members of the Amotekun Corps.

The military said the operation was intelligence-led and focused on identifying and dismantling the terrorist network responsible for the abduction, including its kingpins, logistics channels, informants and hideouts located within the Old Oyo National Park forest and other locations.

It disclosed that several suspects were arrested in Oyo State and other parts of the country during the operation, adding that the sustained pressure mounted on the criminal network disrupted its activities and ultimately compelled the abductors to release the victims unconditionally.

“The operations, which lasted for more than a month, focused on identifying the terrorists’ kingpins that masterminded the kidnapping, bursting and dismantling their networks and logistics links, including their informants and hideouts located within the Old Oyo National Park Forest.

“Multiple arrests were made within Oyo State and other locations across the country. These arrests completely disorganised the group, exerted overwhelming pressure on them and ultimately led the terrorist group to unconditionally release the pupils and teachers,” the statement said.

The Army noted that the rescue mission was meticulously planned to prevent collateral damage and ensure the safe recovery of all the abducted pupils and teachers.

It, however, disclosed that some security personnel sustained casualties during the operation, without providing further details.

The rescued victims are currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital and will subsequently be handed over to the Oyo State Government for reunification with their families.

The GOC, on behalf of all participating security agencies, expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing strategic direction, support and resources that contributed to the success of the operation.

He also commended Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and residents of the state for their continued support and cooperation with security agencies throughout the rescue efforts.

Major General Nnebeife further acknowledged the contributions of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, other Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, the Directors-General of the DSS and NIA, as well as heads of other participating security agencies for ensuring seamless coordination during the operation.

The military also appreciated media organisations and Nigerians for their patience, understanding and confidence in the country’s security architecture, while urging citizens to remain vigilant and continue providing timely and credible intelligence to security agencies in the fight against terrorism and other criminal activities.

It added that follow-up operations are ongoing to completely dismantle the remaining elements of the terrorist network responsible for the abduction.