Police Arrest, Arraign Three over Viral Torture of Delta Youth In Emevor

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Delta State Police Command has arrested and arraigned three suspects in connection with the viral video showing the alleged torture and humiliation of a resident by a community leader and members of a local vigilante group in Emevor Community, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

The Command disclosed yesterday that the arrests followed a directive by the Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, after the disturbing video, which sparked widespread public outrage, surfaced on social media.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, investigations conducted by the Ozoro Area Command, alongside a petition submitted by concerned human rights activists, revealed that the incident occurred on July 5, 2026, at about 8:15a.m.

The police said the suspects, acting in concert with others who are currently at large, unlawfully apprehended the victim and took him to a hotel in Emevor community, where he was allegedly subjected to severe humiliation, physically assaulted, inflicted with bodily injuries and threatened with death.

Following the conclusion of investigations, police arrested Lucky Okeremu (48), Chairman of Emevor Community, Okiemute Oyibo (46), and Karo Akamakusi (45).

The three suspects have since been arraigned before a competent court on charges bordering on conspiracy to commit felony, assault occasioning harm, conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace and threatening the life of the victim, contrary to Sections 516, 355, 249(e) and 86 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C21, Volume I, Laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006.

The Command stated that efforts were ongoing to apprehend other suspects who allegedly participated in the incident and remain at large.

Reacting to the development, Commissioner of Police, Oyeniyi, reiterated that while the police recognise the complementary role of community leaders and vigilante groups in maintaining security, no individual or group has the legal authority to assault, torture, intimidate or subject any person to unlawful punishment.

The Police Commissioner warned that anyone who takes the law into their own hands would face the full weight of the law, urging vigilante groups to always hand over suspects to the police for proper investigation and prosecution in accordance with established legal procedures.

The viral video, which showed the victim allegedly being flogged, humiliated and forcibly banished from the community, had drawn widespread condemnation from Nigerians, civil society organisations and human rights advocates, who called for the arrest and prosecution of those involved.

The Delta State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights of all residents and ensuring that justice is served without fear or favour.