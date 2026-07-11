After 57 Days, Kidnapped Oyo Children, Teachers Freed

• Eight terrorists arrested, some others killed

• Tinubu, Makinde, APM, PDP faction excited

•President vows justice for killed teacher

* Uzodimma, Abiodun hail Tinubu, harp on more support for security agencies

*Oyo governor to receive rescued victims today

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Chiemelie Ezeobi in Lagos and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Relief swept across the country yesterday as pupils and teachers abducted nearly two months ago from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State regained their freedom following an intensive intelligence-led joint security operation that led to the arrest of eight suspected terrorists and the neutralisation of several others.

The victims were abducted on May 15, 2026, after heavily armed terrorists attacked Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School in the Esiele and Yawota communities of Oriire Local Government Area, triggering nationwide outrage and renewed concerns over insecurity in schools.

The principal of Community High School in Ahoro-Esiele, Mrs. Rachael Folawe Alamu, who was kidnapped along with others spoke after their release.

In a short video seen on social media, Alamu who was basking in the joy of their rescue, on behalf of the others expressed profound gratitude to Tinubu and security agencies who came to their rescue.

Their efforts, she said, led to their continued existence. In the company of the other teachers and students, she prayed for God’s blessing for all who contributed to their rescue.

She said, “Hello sir, our father, we are grateful. The president sir, we are grateful. We understand your commitment to our safety and we appreciate all you did for us. We could see your hand. Thank you very much.

“And all the security operatives, they tried so much and that is why we are still alive now. We are very grateful unto you. Thank you. Thank you very much. Thank you sir. God bless you sir.”

The others, who were apparently excited too chorused “Thank you sir. God bless you sir.”

The Presidency said the victims were rescued through a coordinated operation involving the military, the Department of State Services (DSS), the police and other intelligence agencies, stressing that no ransom was paid and no prisoner swap was carried out to secure their release.

Presidential spokesman, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, who announced the development in a statement, said the operation also foiled the kidnappers’ demand for the release of one of their detained leaders, who is currently facing prosecution.

“In the course of the rescue operation, eight of the kidnappers were arrested and are now in DSS custody, while some of them were neutralised,” Onanuga said, dismissing reports that the victims were freed through negotiations or any form of exchange.

“There was no quid pro quo in the rescue as one of the terrorists, a kingpin, that the kidnappers demanded his release, is being prosecuted for his atrocities, the security agencies will give full account soon,” he added.

According to him, the rescue followed weeks of sustained military and intelligence operations that gradually weakened the terrorists’ network and compelled them to abandon the captives.

Reacting to the successful operation, President Bola Tinubu expressed profound delight over the safe rescue of the children and teachers, describing it as a major victory for the nation’s security forces. Tinubu regretted the anguish that the children and their teachers, as well as members of their families and the entire nation, have experienced since the sad occurrence.

The President however commended the military, DSS, police and other security agencies for their professionalism and resilience in ensuring the victims were rescued without collateral damage.

He also praised the Oyo State Government for its cooperation throughout the rescue efforts and directed relevant emergency agencies to provide medical care, trauma counselling and other relief support for the rescued victims.

Tinubu further vowed that all those responsible for the abduction, including the killers of Mr. Michael Oyedokun, who was murdered during the incident, would be brought to justice.

“I am profoundly happy that our security forces successfully rescued the abducted pupils and teachers from Orire, Ogbomoso in Oyo State today after a military, police and intelligence-driven operation that neutralised some of the terrorists that perpetrated the evil act and the arrest of eight of them.

“This successful military operation has ended the siege and standoff of over 50 days and has brought relief to the entire nation and the affected families in particular. On behalf of the country, I express my gratitude to the officers and men of our armed forces, the intelligence agencies and the police for the safe rescue of the children and their teachers.

“My government will get justice for these children and their teachers and for the family of Mr Oyedokun, who the terrorists gruesomely murdered.

“I must commend the government of Oyo State for working cooperatively with us in bringing this unfortunate incident to a successful end,” Tinubu said.

Governor Seyi Makinde described the victims’ freedom as a huge relief for their families and the nation, commending the security agencies for the successful operation. Governor Makinde will today in Ibadan, receive all those that were rescued.

Speaking on a television programme, the Governor said the country had anxiously awaited the day for almost two months and praised President Tinubu for supporting the rescue mission.

“It is such a big relief for all us and for those that have waited for this 57 days,” he said, while thanking President Tinubu and all the security agencies.

“I am overjoyed right now,” he added.

Speaking in a meeting earlier yesterday in Bauchi, during a visit to Governor Bala Mohammed, which also had in attendance leaders of the Allied Peoples Movement in Bauchi, Makinde had said the abduction of pupils and teachers took place hours after he declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election.

He added: “For seven years, we didn’t witness anything like this in Oyo State. I declared to run for the presidency of Nigeria at four o’clock, and by 9 a.m. the following morning, the children were abducted.”

Also yesterday, the Oyo State Government also reaffirmed its policy against the payment of ransom, saying the successful operation vindicated its decision to pursue a security-led solution to the crisis.

The Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, described the development as “a victory for resilience and principled leadership,” stressing that paying ransom would only embolden criminal groups.

Oyelade said the successful release marked a significant test of its resolve against criminal elements, stressing that it remained committed to resisting the payment of ransom despite pressure to adopt what it described as a “quick-fix” approach.

Oyelade stated that by refusing to throw money at bandits to secure a temporary solution, Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration had demonstrated courage and a long-term commitment to tackling kidnapping and banditry.

He noted that yielding to ransom demands would only encourage criminals and strengthen their operations.

The Commissioner added that the administration’s approach reflected its determination to confront insecurity through pragmatic and sustainable measures rather than actions that could embolden criminal gangs seeking to destabilise the country.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of residents while continuing to work with security agencies to rid Oyo State of kidnapping and other criminal activities.

President Tinubu had ordered security agencies to intensify intelligence-led operations to rescue the captives and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He had also dispatched a high-powered Federal Government delegation to the affected communities, approved the deployment of specialised rescue assets and authorised the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards to strengthen security across Oyo State.

Military sources maintained that the rescue was achieved through a Defence Headquarters-led Joint Inter-Agency Task Force comprising personnel of the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, DSS, Nigeria Police Force, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Military sources said the victims, who were freed after security forces mounted a sustained offensive deep inside the Oyo National Forest, believed to be a major Ansaru hideout.

According to the sources, rather than launch a direct assault that could have endangered the hostages, the task force adopted an intelligence-driven strategy that isolated the terrorists by destroying their logistics bases, disrupting their communication channels and dismantling their support network.

The sustained pressure reportedly fractured the group’s cohesion, leading to defections among its members and ultimately forcing the terrorists to release the children and teachers unconditionally.

The rescued victims are currently undergoing medical evaluation and psychosocial support before being reunited with their families through the Oyo State Government.

Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Senator Hope Uzodimma, commended President Tinubu for the safe rescue of the schoolchildren and teachers, describing the operation as a demonstration of the administration’s unwavering commitment to protecting the lives of Nigerians.

In a statement yesterday, Uzodimma expressed delight that the victims regained their freedom after spending 56 days in captivity, noting that they were released unharmed, without the payment of ransom or any concession to their abductors.

He congratulated the parents of the rescued children, the government and people of Oyo State, as well as Nigerians, for what he described as a successful outcome that underscored the nation’s resolve not to abandon its citizens.

According to the governor, the rescue was the result of a direct presidential directive that was meticulously executed by a joint task force comprising personnel of the Armed Forces and other intelligence and security agencies.

He said the operation led to the dismantling of the terrorists’ hideouts, the arrest of eight suspected kidnappers and the unconditional release of all the captives.

Uzodimma said the successful operation reflected President Tinubu’s determination to ensure the safety of every Nigerian, stressing that criminals who prey on innocent citizens, particularly children, would find neither refuge nor reward under the present administration.

He also commended the military and security personnel who spent weeks in the forests to secure the victims’ freedom, describing their efforts as patriotic and courageous.

Similarly, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, congratulated President Tinubu on the successful rescue of the abducted pupils and teachers.

He said their successful rescue unharmed, validated President Tinubu’s assurance that every effort would be made to secure their freedom and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“This operation has demonstrated that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, there will be no safe haven for criminal elements. It is a clear signal that those who choose the path of kidnapping, banditry and other violent crimes will be relentlessly pursued, apprehended or neutralised in accordance with the law,” he said.

Governor Abiodun commended the gallantry, professionalism and exceptional courage of the security agencies whose coordinated efforts made the successful operation possible. He praised the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), local intelligence operatives and all other security personnel involved for their sacrifice and commitment to protecting innocent Nigerians.

He also applauded the Governor Makinde, for working closely with the federal government and the security agencies throughout the period of the victims’ captivity, saying the seamless collaboration among all stakeholders contributed significantly to the successful outcome.

He urged Nigerians to remain confident in the country’s security institutions and continue to support ongoing efforts by providing credible and timely intelligence capable of preventing criminal activities.

Some political parties also welcomed the successful rescue.

The Allied Peoples Movement commended the military, police and intelligence agencies for what it described as their tactical precision and inter-agency collaboration, while praising Governor Makinde for his leadership during the crisis.

In a statement, the National Publicity Secretary of APM, Hon. Abubakar Yusuf said, ”This heart-warming development brings an end to weeks of agonizing anxiety for the families, the academic community, the government and people of Oyo State and well-meaning Nigerians across the country.”

The APM also commended the tactical precision, resilience, and synergy demonstrated by the security agencies—including the military, police, and local intelligence units, for their efforts towards ensuring that these innocent citizens were brought back alive.

He added, ”We also extend our special commendation to Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, for his exemplary leadership, responsiveness and unrelenting efforts rewards the release of the victims and overall security of the State especially at this critical time.

”Governor Makinde’s administrative support and collaboration with security apparatuses proved pivotal in achieving this positive outcome.

”While we celebrate this safe return, the APM reminds all stakeholders that the safety of our educational institutions and of course all our communities and cities must remain a top priority.

”No Nigerian child or educator should have to pursue knowledge under the shadow of fear. We urge government at all levels to build on this success by deploying more robust, proactive security measures around schools, particularly in vulnerable communities.”

Similarly, the Tanimu Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hailed the safe return of the pupils and teachers, urging the federal government to intensify efforts to protect schools and prevent future attacks.

In a statement, National Publicity Secretary of the faction, Ini Ememobong, commended the federal government, Oyo State government, security agencies and all individuals and organisations whose efforts contributed to the safe return of the victims.

“No one should be subjected to such trauma in the pursuit of education. We call on the federal government to take decisive steps to prevent a recurrence of such heinous acts. The protection of lives and property remains the first responsibility of government and is the irreducible minimum that our country and its citizens deserve,” Ememobong stated.