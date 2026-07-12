Tinubu Eulogises Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, at 92

.Describes him as irrepressible advocate of good governance

.Rejoices with Kabir Shagaya at 40

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to Nobel Laureate and Nigeria’s literary icon, Professor Oluwole Soyinka as he clocks 92 on Monday, July 13, 2026.

The President in a release issued on Sunday

described Prof Soyinka as a globally celebrated playwright, novelist, poet, essayist, actor, singer, composer, documentarian, and irrepressible advocate of good governance.

Tinubu, in the seven-paragraph tribute statrd, inter alia: “Today, I celebrate a global icon and our nation’s literary star, Professor Akinwande Oluwole Babatunde Soyinka, on his 92nd birthday, July 13.

“Exceptional individuals like Professor Soyinka do not come often in a generation—men who illuminate the paths for humanity to follow across diverse endeavours, who are not afraid to go against convention, and who do not let the man die in the face of oppression and injustice.

“I congratulate this globally celebrated playwright, novelist, poet, essayist, actor, singer, composer, documentarian, and irrepressible advocate of good governance.

“I recall his winning the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986, becoming the first African to win the Prize in that category, as well as many other reputable awards, such as the Benson Medal from the Royal Society of Literature; the Academy of Achievement Golden Plate Award; the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award (Lifetime Achievement); and the Europe Theatre Prize (Special Prize).

“I also recall Professor Soyinka’s valiant struggle against military dictatorship for decades, and his efforts in the June 12 struggle, for which we were both in the trenches.

“Today, I salute one of our nation’s living repositories of history, knowledge, and courage. That he is with us is a gift we will always treasure. I thank him for his undying faith in the Nigerian project and wise counsel.

“As he marks this birthday, I join the world in celebrating his profound influence on generations of writers, scholars, and activists, as well as his sacrifices for our nation. I wish “Kongi” many more years in excellent health.”

Also on Sunday, the President rejoiced with

Director of Strategy at Cavista Holdings, Mr Kabir Shagaya on his 40th birthday, commending his contributions to enterprise development, strategic investment, innovation, and national development.

Tinubu, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, joined family, friends, business associates, and well-wishers in celebrating a distinguished professional whose career has been marked by a commitment to expanding economic opportunity, mobilising investment, and building institutions that create lasting value across Nigeria and the African continent.

The President noted that, through his leadership at Cavista Holdings, Mr Shagaya has helped shape investments in agriculture, technology, hospitality, and financial services, while advancing initiatives that strengthen value chains, improve livelihoods, and promote sustainable development.

Tinubu also acknowledged Mr Shagaya’s record of public service and entrepreneurship, including his contributions to investment promotion, climate resilience, and humanitarian interventions.

He recalled that Mr Shagaya’s logistics expertise was among the private-sector capabilities deployed to support Nigeria’s response to the Ebola outbreak, reflecting his longstanding commitment to national service in moments of critical need.

The President further commended the work of TAG Africa under Mr Shagaya’s leadership in partnering with governments, institutions, and the private sector to deliver social impact initiatives, including distributing relief materials to vulnerable communities across the country.

Tinubu prayed that Almighty Allah will grant Mr Shagaya continued good health, wisdom, and strength as he celebrates his 40th birthday, and wished him many more years of purposeful service, impactful leadership, and fulfilment.