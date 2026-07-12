Expert Seeks Gender-Responsive Policies to Tackle Climate-induced Displacement

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

A National security and governance expert from School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, Dr Folahanmi Aina, has sought for integrated and gender-responsive policies to address the growing crisis of climate-induced displacement and insecurity across northern Nigeria.

Aina made the call during a hybrid multi stakeholder workshop in Abuja titled “Invisible Frontlines: Gender, Climate Stress, and Forced Displacement in Fragile and Conflict-Affected Settings in Northern Nigeria.”

In attendance were civil society leaders, policy experts, community leaders, development partners, academic experts, international organization representatives, security stakeholders and women leaders who engaged in a high level collaborative and evidence based policy dialogue.

During the workshop he said the humanitarian crisis in the North-East, North-West and North-Central had evolved from a temporary emergency into a structural challenge driven by violent conflict, climate change, economic hardship and weak governance.

According to him, millions of people have been displaced, with women and children bearing the greatest burden. “The humanitarian crisis unfolding across northern Nigeria is no longer temporary. Displacement has become increasingly cyclical and structural, particularly within fragile communities already affected by poverty and environmental stress.”

He noted that climate stressors, including desertification, flooding, irregular rainfall, shrinking grazing routes and resource scarcity, were intensifying local grievances and creating opportunities for armed groups and criminal networks to exploit vulnerable communities.

Drawing from field evidence in Borno, Zamfara, Katsina, Benue, Plateau and Kaduna states, Aina said women often become primary breadwinners during displacement while contending with insecurity, inflation, food shortages and social exclusion.

“Women and girls are disproportionately affected through loss of livelihoods, exposure to gender-based violence, limited access to healthcare and education, and exclusion from decision-making spaces,” he said.

He explained that the project aims to translate existing research on conflict, climate change, migration and state fragility into practical policy interventions through sustained stakeholder engagement.

Aina said recommendations from the workshop would contribute to a gender-responsive and climate-sensitive policy framework focusing on climate adaptation, livelihood recovery, early warning systems, conflict prevention, protection of displaced persons and stronger coordination among security, humanitarian and development actors.

Also speaking, Executive Director of Illmi Children’s Fund (ICF), Maryam Ali, urged the government to recognise teachers as first responders in conflict-affected communities.

Presenting a paper titled “The Invisible Frontline: Reimagining the Role of Teachers in Trauma Response Across Fragile and Conflict-Affected Settings,” she said many children in northern Nigeria enter classrooms carrying the effects of armed conflict, displacement, climate shocks and food insecurity.

Ali said teachers routinely identify abuse, comfort traumatised children, support displaced learners and prevent school dropouts, yet receive little training in psychosocial support.

“Learning cannot occur where survival dominates,” she said, calling for trauma-informed teacher training, school wellbeing systems and stronger collaboration between schools, health institutions and child protection agencies.

The overall conversations on gender, resilience, livelihoods, community protection, climate vulnerability and displacement governance during the workshop will help develop practical responses to climate-induced displacement and fragility in northern Nigeria.