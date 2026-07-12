State Police, President Tinubu’s Masterstroke Against Insecurity, Says Dep. Senate President Barau

The Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s quest to establish State Police as a “masterstroke” aimed at decisively addressing insecurity in the country.

Speaking on Radio Nigeria Kaduna’s Hannu Da Yawa, a Hausa live programme on Saturday, Senator Barau said the initiative represents a bold and strategic reform designed to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.

During the two-hour programme, which featured callers from across Northern Nigeria, Senator Barau explained that the proposal had undergone extensive legislative scrutiny, including public hearings held across the six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He also highlighted the multiple safeguards built into the proposal to prevent the misuse or abuse of State Police powers.

Further clarifying the intent and safeguards of the State Police Bill recently passed by the Senate, Senator Barau said the executive bill, initiated by President Tinubu, emerged from extensive collaboration among key stakeholders, including the Presidency, the National Assembly, the Inspector-General of Police, retired police officers, policing experts, governors, civil society organisations and members of the public.

He noted that the measure responds to longstanding public calls for constitutional amendments to allow the establishment of State Police services across the federation.

” President Tinubu carefully studied the situation and discovered that while many Nigerians support State Police, there are fears that it could be abused or misused for political or ethnic purposes. That is why safeguards have been built into the system,” Senator Barau said.

He emphasised that State Police would complement, rather than replace, the Nigeria Police Force by strengthening grassroots security through locally recruited officers who understand their communities.

” State Police operatives, who will be recruited from local communities, know the people, the terrain and even the criminals. This will significantly improve our response to banditry, kidnapping and other crimes.”

” The North stands to benefit significantly. This initiative is designed to bring lasting peace to the worst-hit areas,” he said while responding to a question from Zubairu Mohammed, a farmer from Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Senator Barau explained that the proposed framework provides clear legal protections and institutional checks.

” If State Police are used for intimidation or actions that threaten lives and property, the President has the constitutional authority to intervene and direct the Federal Police to take over,” he said in response to a question from Abubakar Auwal of Sokoto State.

The Deputy Senate President reassured Nigerians that responsibilities would be clearly delineated, with the Federal Police handling national security issues such as terrorism and cybercrime, while State Police would focus on internal law enforcement and public order.

Responding to a question from Nazifi Ibrahim of Zaria, Kaduna State, he said State Police Commandants would be appointed through a rigorous process and protected by law from undue political interference.

The Deputy Senate President also acknowledged concerns about funding and operational capacity, noting that appropriate financial frameworks and operational standards would be developed as the constitutional amendment process and enabling legislation progress.

He expressed confidence that state Houses of Assembly would support the initiative and urged Nigerians to embrace the reform as a necessary step towards lasting peace and security.

” We must re-engineer our security architecture to better protect lives and property while guarding against abuse. This is a balanced, consultative initiative built on safeguards and aimed at bringing policing closer to the people,” he said.

During the programme, Senator Barau also responded to several questions on insecurity and other national issues.