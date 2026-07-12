Create Conditions That’ ll Bring Diaspora Talents Home, Peter Obi Urges African Leaders 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2027 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, on Sunday urged African leaders to create an enabling environment that would encourage professionals in the diaspora to return home and contribute to the continent’s development.

He insisted that good governance and credible elections remain the foundation for sustainable progress.

Obi, in a statement posted on his X handle, said Africa possesses abundant human capital across the world, particularly in the medical profession, but has yet to fully harness that resource because of poor governance and unfavourable conditions.

Drawing comparisons with China and India, Obi argued that the experiences of both countries demonstrated that deliberate leadership and sound policies could significantly reduce poverty and transform national development.

According to him, China has reduced the proportion of its population living in extreme poverty to less than 10 per cent of Africa’s figure, while India has successfully leveraged the expertise of its diaspora medical professionals to build one of the world’s leading healthcare systems and a thriving medical tourism industry.

Obi said Africa also has thousands of highly skilled doctors and healthcare professionals scattered across the globe whose knowledge and experience could drive similar progress if governments created the right conditions.

He said: “India also demonstrates what is possible. Its diaspora physicians and medical professionals played a significant role in developing a healthcare system that has made India one of the world’s leading destinations for medical tourism.

“Africa has countless brilliant doctors and healthcare professionals across the diaspora who possess the knowledge and experience to help achieve similar progress.

“What remains essential is the creation of an enabling environment that will attract them home.”

The former Anambra State governor also called on Africans living abroad to remain actively involved in promoting democratic values across the continent, stressing that their contributions extend beyond economic remittances.

He maintained that members of the African diaspora have an important role to play in strengthening democratic institutions and supporting efforts to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

According to Obi, transparent electoral processes are indispensable to producing legitimate governments capable of implementing policies that promote economic growth, institutional reforms and improved living standards.

He stated: “I called on Diaspora Africans to remain actively engaged in shaping the democratic future of our continent. Their voices matter in advancing free, fair and credible elections across Africa.

“Elections conducted with integrity are the foundation of legitimate governance. They create the pathway to competent leadership capable of delivering the policies, institutions and opportunities our people deserve.”

Obi added that creating the right environment for sustainable development would enable African countries to unlock their vast economic and human potential.

He urged Africans at home and abroad to work together towards building a continent driven by peace, unity, prosperity and shared progress rather than by its developmental challenges.

“When we create the enabling environment necessary for sustainable development, we start unlocking Africa’s potential.

“Let us therefore work together, those at home and those abroad, to build a continent defined not by its challenges, but by its achievements, its unity, peace and its shared prosperity,” he said.

Obi concluded the message with his familiar refrain: “A New Nigeria is Possible.”