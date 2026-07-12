ONSA, DHQ Deepen Partnership with DECAN to Tackle Fake News, Misinformation

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) and the Defence Correspondents Association of Nigeria (DECAN) have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration to promote accurate defence reporting, combat fake news, misinformation and disinformation, and enhance public confidence in Nigeria’s security institutions.

The renewed partnership was sealed during separate courtesy visits by the DECAN leadership, led by its President, Chief Odita Sunday, to the Special Adviser on Strategic Communication and Civil Society Liaison to the National Security Adviser, Dr. Chido Onumah, and the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, in Abuja.

Speaking during the engagements, Odita described the relationship between security institutions and defence correspondents as a strategic partnership in advancing national security through responsible journalism.

“While our gallant troops defend the nation’s territorial integrity on the battlefield, we complement their efforts by informing, educating and shaping public understanding through accurate, balanced and responsible reportage,” he said.

He called for greater access to official activities, regular operational briefings, specialised training for defence correspondents, the establishment of dedicated media facilities for journalists covering the security sector and broader inclusion of reporters in official engagements.

Odita also announced that DECAN would launch its quarterly publication, The Defence Correspondent, in October 2026 to document the activities and achievements of the Armed Forces and other defence institutions.

Responding, Dr. Onumah commended the association for its professionalism and acknowledged the vital role defence correspondents play in promoting public understanding of national security issues.

He assured the delegation that their requests would be presented to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for consideration, while stressing that continuous capacity building would equip journalists to report security issues with greater professionalism, responsibility and accuracy.

“Training will better position defence correspondents to report security issues with greater understanding, professionalism and responsibility,” he said, adding that the ONSA would continue working closely with the media to ensure timely and effective communication on national security matters.

Also speaking, Major General Uba congratulated the newly elected DECAN executives and described defence correspondents as strategic partners in strengthening national security through factual and balanced reporting.

He warned that the growing threat of misinformation, disinformation, social media manipulation and artificial intelligence had made responsible journalism more important than ever, urging journalists to verify sensitive information through official military channels before publication.

“Responsible journalism strengthens national security by denying adversaries the opportunity to exploit false narratives designed to create fear, erode public confidence or damage the reputation of our Armed Forces,” he said.

Uba urged journalists to refrain from publishing classified military information that could compromise ongoing operations or aid terrorist groups.

He conveyed the appreciation of the Chief of Defence Staff to defence correspondents for their continued professional coverage of military activities and called for sustained collaboration in promoting peace, national unity and national security.