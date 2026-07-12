Troops Intercept Truck Conveying Illicit Drugs Along Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of the 65 Battalion, Nigerian Army, have intercepted a truck conveying a large consignment of illicit drugs along the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road following actionable intelligence received from a credible source, the Service said.

According to the Nigerian Army, the intelligence-led operation, conducted on July 9, 2026, resulted in the successful interception of the vehicle and the arrest of its driver.

The latest seizure comes amid sustained efforts to combat drug trafficking across the country.

According to statistics released by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the agency intercepted no fewer than 5,305,484.88 kilogrammes of illicit drugs, with an estimated street value of N1.5 trillion, between January 2025 and the first half of 2026.

Speaking during the commemoration of the 2026 World Drug Day, the Chairman of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), also disclosed that 29,262 suspected drug offenders were apprehended during the period, while 5,225 offenders were successfully prosecuted and convicted.

A statement by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 81 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, said preliminary investigations revealed that the illicit consignment was being transported to the Berger General area of Lagos State.

However, the suspect could not provide satisfactory information regarding the ownership or intended recipient of the drugs.

In line with established procedures, the suspect and the recovered illicit drugs were subsequently handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos State Command, for further investigation and prosecution.

The handover was conducted by the Commanding Officer, 65 Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel S. Adeojo.

Reacting to the development, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Adebayo Babalola, commended the troops for their vigilance, professionalism and operational effectiveness.

He urged them to sustain the tempo of ongoing operations and intensify efforts aimed at denying drug traffickers and other criminal elements any freedom of action within the 81 Division Area of Responsibility.