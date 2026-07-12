  • Sunday, 12th July, 2026

Oyedepo Urges Worshippers to Secure PVCs Ahead of 2027 Polls

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

The founder of the Living Faith Church (LFC), Bishop David Oyedepo, on Sunday urged worshippers to secure their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the country’s 2027 general election.

He gave the advice while delivering a sermon at the church’s headquarters, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State, where the congregation gathered for service titled: ‘Breaking the Curses of Life’.

Oyedepo emphasised that obtaining the card is a civic responsibility, stressing that members must not neglect their right to participate in shaping the nation’s future.

He declared that the PVC empowered citizens to decide who governs them, insisting that no one should be disenfranchised in the coming general election.

The cleric reminded worshippers that their votes carried a lot of  weight and therefore urged them to prepare early, rather than wait until the election season kicked off.

According to him, political leadership influences national destiny and that believers must not remain passive when opportunities to choose leaders present themselves.

He further stressed that spiritual authority does not replace civic duty, adding that Christians must balance prayers with active participation in democratic processes.

“We have a right to determine who rules us and this church, with the millions we are, has a say in it, so be part of it,” he said.

The sermon concluded with a call for collective responsibility, urging the faithful to see their PVCs as instruments of change and national transformation. (NAN)

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