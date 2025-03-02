Atiku, FEC, Govs, Saraki, Wike Pray for Peaceful, United Nigeria at Ramadan

Chuks Okocha, Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja, Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar; Federal Executive Council (FEC); a former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo; Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke; Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, and Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu have urged Muslims to pray for a peaceful and united Nigeria.



The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, has also extended his warm felicitations to all Muslims faithful as they commenced the holy month of Ramadan yesterday.

In a statement on his official X page, Atiku highlighted the economic hardship facing Nigerians and urged governments at all levels to take concrete steps to ease the burden on citizens.



“I urge that we remember Nigeria in our prayers and call on governments to provide the necessary succour that will ease the pains in the lives of Nigerians during the Ramadan fasting and beyond,” he added.

On his part, Saraki admonished the Muslim Ummah to observe the holy month of Ramadan with conscious acts of compassion, piety, kindness, and generosity, especially towards the less privileged.



Saraki, in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday signed by his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the commencement of the Ramadan fasting and charged them to embrace and manifest the lessons of Islam in this holy month of Ramadan.

The FEC also felicitated with Muslim faithful on the sighting of the moon, which signaled the commencement of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.



A statement issued yesterday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, on behalf of FEC, urged Muslims to use the one-month-long holy month to reflect on the purpose and lessons of Ramadan.



Similarly, Oyo State Governor, Makinde, urged Muslim faithful in the state and the world over to rededicate themselves to God as Ramadan commences.

The governor, while felicitating with the Muslims on witnessing another Ramadan, urged them to seize the opportunity presented by the holy month to pray for the state and the nation at large.

Edo State Governor, Okpebholo, equally urged Muslims to pray for peace in the state and Nigeria as the holy month of Ramadan commenced yesterday.



The governor in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, while congratulating all Muslim faithful, urged them to extend love to their neighbours, the needy, and the less-privileged in the society.

The Governor of Lagos State, Sanwo-Olu, also extended his warm felicitations to all Muslims faithful as they commenced the holy month of Ramadan.



In a post via his X page yesterday, the Lagos State governor described Ramadan as a sacred month and a time for deep reflection, renewed faith, and acts of kindness.

Similarly, the Cross Rivers State Governor, Otu extended his warm felicitations to all Muslims faithful as they commenced the holy month of Ramadan and urged them to continue to pray for a peaceful and united Nigeria.

FCT Minister, Wike has also called on Muslims in the country to use the Ramadan fasting period to offer prayers to Allah (SWT) for the peaceful co-existence of the country while also giving their minds and hearts to teachings by Islamic Scholars during the fasting period.



Wike, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, noted that it was important for Muslims, especially those in the FCT to assist the country with prayers during this Ramadan period.



Osun State Governor, Adeleke, called for prayers for the sustenance of peace and upholding godliness in national politics.

This is contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Olawale Rasheed, to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Adamawa State Governor, Fintiri, urged the Muslim faithful to use the period of Ramadan to pray for peace and unity of the state and country at large.

Fintiri made the call in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Humwashi Wonosikou.