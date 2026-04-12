US, Iran Fail to Reach Agreement After 21-Hour Talks in Pakistan

Senior United States officials have concluded high-stakes negotiations with Iran in Pakistan without reaching a final agreement, according to remarks delivered by Vice President JD Vance at a press briefing.

Speaking at the close of the talks, Vance expressed gratitude to Pakistan’s leadership for hosting the discussions, singling out the country’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for their efforts in facilitating dialogue between the two sides. He emphasized that any shortcomings in the negotiations should not be attributed to Pakistan, which he described as playing a constructive mediating role.

The talks, which lasted 21 hours, involved what Vance called “substantive discussions” with Iranian representatives. However, he confirmed that the two sides ultimately failed to reach an agreement.

“The good news is that we engaged in substantive discussions,” Vance said. “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that is bad news for Iran much more than it is for the United States.”

The Vice President reiterated that Washington had clearly outlined its conditions during the negotiations, including areas where it was willing to show flexibility. However, he said Iran declined to accept the proposed terms.

At the core of the disagreement is Iran’s nuclear programme. Vance stressed that the administration of President Donald Trump remains focused on securing a firm and lasting commitment from Iran not to develop nuclear weapons or the capability to rapidly produce them.

He noted that Iran’s previous enrichment facilities had been destroyed but said the broader concern remains the country’s long-term intentions regarding nuclear development.

The issue of frozen Iranian assets was also discussed during the negotiations, alongside other key points of contention. Despite what Vance described as a “flexible” and “good faith” approach by the US. delegation, no breakthrough was achieved.

Vance confirmed that the delegation remained in close contact with President Trump throughout the talks, consulting him multiple times over the course of the negotiations. He also indicated that senior members of the U.S. national security team were actively involved in the process.

He said the US had now presented what it considers its “final and best offer.”

The US Vice President said the next move lies with Tehran. “We will see if the Iranians will accept it,” he said.