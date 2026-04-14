NBS: Nigeria’s Commodity Group Import Index Increases By 0.11% in Q4 2025

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said the All-commodity group import index on average increased by 0.11 per cent in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025.

The NBS said this in its Commodity Price Indices and Terms of Trade for Q4 2025 released in Abuja on Tuesday.

It said that the increase could be attributed to changes in the import prices of paper making material, paper and paperboard articles.

“Others are textiles and textile articles, mineral products and articles of stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica.”

The NBS said that the All-commodity group export price index on average also increased by 0.12 per cent points in Q4 2025.

It said that the increase was majorly attributed to an increase in the prices of miscellaneous manufactured articles; vehicles, aircraft and parts thereof; and vessels, among others.

“Others are base metals and articles of base metals; plastic, rubber and articles thereof.”

The bureau said that the All Products Terms Of Trade (TOT) index on average increased by 0.01 per cent.

The TOT represents the ratio between a country’s export prices and its import prices.

The NBS said that the All-region group export index increased by 0.12 per cent mainly due to an increase in the rate of price change in exports to all regions except Oceania.

It said that the All-region group import index increased by 0.11 percentage points due to increase in the rate of change in import prices from all regions.

It said that the All-region terms of trade on average increased by 0.01 per cent.

The report said that the major export destinations of Nigeria in Q4 2025 were The Netherlands, India, Spain, France and Canada. (NAN)