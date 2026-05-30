Stakeholders Advance Nutrition, Community, Sustainable Food Systems Agenda At Nestle Nigeria Summit

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Stakeholders at this year’s Nestle for Good Summit focused on advancing practical, collaborative solutions to improve nutrition outcomes, strengthen communities, and support more sustainable food systems in Nigeria.

The one-day summit organised by Nestle Nigeria Nestlé Nigeria, which held at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, brought together government representatives, healthcare professionals, development partners, academia, industry leaders, civil society organisations, and the media.

At a time when Nigeria continues to navigate evolving nutrition, public health, and food system challenges, the Summit provided a timely forum for cross-sector dialogue on how to drive meaningful and scalable impact.

The summit was attended by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nestle Nigeria PLC, Wassim Elhusseini, Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Lagos State, Mrs. Folashade Bada Ambrose-Medebem, Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, alongside leaders from development organisations, public health institutions, and the private sector.

The discussions centred on practical pathways to improving nutrition across the life stages, strengthening local food systems, and building more resilient communities. Participants explored the role of partnerships in addressing interconnected challenges spanning nutrition, livelihoods, and environmental sustainability.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nestle Nigeria PLC, Elhusseini, said the Summit reflects Nestle’s long-standing belief that creating shared value is fundamental to how the company operates.

“At Nestle, we are guided by a simple but powerful purpose: to unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. Delivering good food consistently and at scale depends on strong systems across the value chain — from responsible sourcing and manufacturing to distribution, livelihoods, capability development, and environmental sustainability,” he said.

He added that Nestle for Good provides a clearer, more connected expression of how the company delivers impact across nutrition, thriving communities, and the planet.

In her keynote address, Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Ambrose-Medebem, commended Nestle Nigeria for convening stakeholders around issues critical to both public well-being and economic development.

“The conversations we are having today are not only about food. They are about human capital, productivity, public health, economic growth, and ultimately, the future of our society,” she said.

She also underscored the importance of sustained collaboration across government, industry, development institutions, and communities in delivering improved nutrition outcomes at scale.

Providing further perspective on the company’s approach, Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability Lead at Nestle Nigeria, noted that the platform helps bring together the full scope of Nestle’s impact.

“Nestle for Good is not simply about showcasing individual initiatives. It is about demonstrating how our products, sourcing, partnerships, and community investments connect in practical ways to support healthier lives and more resilient communities,” she said.

Also speaking, Patricia Ekaba, Head of Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability for Central and West Africa, highlighted the importance of long-term, system-focused thinking.

“Sustainable progress requires looking beyond short-term interventions. Business growth and social progress are interconnected, and lasting impact comes from creating value for both the business and the communities it serves,” she said.

A key feature of the Summit was an impact showcase, where participants engaged with real stories of beneficiaries connected to Nestle’s initiatives in women empowerment, youth capability development, dairy development, and environmental sustainability. These stories illustrated how targeted interventions across the value chain are contributing to improved livelihoods, stronger communities, and more sustainable practices.

The Summit also provided an opportunity for stakeholders to experience how Nestle’s products and initiatives contribute to nutrition, livelihoods, and sustainability across different stages of the food system.

The Nestle for Good Summit marks an important step in deepening dialogue and strengthening partnerships that can translate into measurable progress. As Nigeria continues to address complex nutrition and development challenges, Nestle Nigeria remains committed to working collaboratively with stakeholders to drive practical solutions that improve quality of life at scale.