Katsina Gov Signs Executive Order to Curb Thuggery

• Inaugurates mobile courts

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has signed an executive order aimed at tackling the prevailing wave of criminal activities, particularly thuggery associated with “Kauraye and Sara-suka” groups across the state.

While signing the order on Tuesday at the Government House, the governor announced the establishment of mobile courts to ensure the immediate trial of offenders, describing the move as a decisive step in strengthening the state’s ongoing security efforts.

Radda noted that the executive order builds on earlier interventions by the state government, including the constitution of a Taskforce Committee on the Prevention of Criminal Activities and Related Offences in 2026.

He explained that the initiative was necessitated by growing insecurity concerns and the urgent need to restore public safety and order.

He added that the taskforce comprises representatives from key security agencies, alongside members of the Hisbah corps and relevant government ministries.

The committee has been mandated to identify, track and dismantle criminal networks operating within the state using intelligence-driven strategies.

He further stated that the taskforce would be responsible for confiscating illegal weapons and other dangerous items used in criminal activities, while ensuring that suspects are promptly prosecuted through the newly established mobile courts.

This, he said, would significantly reduce delays in the justice system and improve accountability.

Radda added that the team would closely monitor crime-prone areas and work with community stakeholders, including traditional and religious leaders, to prevent criminal activities at the grassroots level.

He stressed that community engagement remains vital to sustaining long-term peace and security.

The governor disclosed that the taskforce would be coordinated by the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in collaboration with the Nigeria Police, to ensure effective synergy among all stakeholders.

Highlighting the importance of the mobile courts, Radda said they would not only fast-track the prosecution of offenders but also serve as a strong deterrent against criminal behaviour.

He expressed optimism that the measures would yield positive results and urged members of the taskforce to carry out their responsibilities with integrity and professionalism.