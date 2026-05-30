Plateau North APC Primary: Ahead of Appeal Decision, Sen Gyang Says District Awaits Justice

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Senator I. D. Gyang has declared that Plateau North is “awaiting justice” from the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the controversy surrounding the party’s senatorial primary election in the district.

In a statement issued by Comrade Lot Adas, Director General of the I. D. Gyang Campaign Council, the senator expressed deep concern over what he described as a failure to conduct a transparent and credible primary. According to him, party members in Plateau North were denied the opportunity to freely elect their preferred candidate.

Gyang maintained that no senatorial primary election took place in Plateau North, alleging that results were instead “concocted and allocated to suit a predetermined outcome.” He argued that such actions undermine internal party democracy and erode confidence among loyal party members who have worked for the APC’s growth in the state.

He emphasized that the strength of the APC lies in its grassroots members, whose voices “must never be substituted by predetermined arrangements.”

The senator, however, welcomed the clarification by the APC National Chairman that the NWC is currently reviewing reports submitted by the Appeal Committee on the conduct of National Assembly primaries nationwide. He expressed optimism that the committee’s findings would pave the way for what he called “the right thing” to be done.

The campaign council urged supporters to remain calm, vigilant, and peaceful as they await the party’s final decision.

“Our position is rooted in the defence of justice, equity, and the democratic rights of APC members and the people of Plateau North,” the statement added.

The development signals that the last may not have been heard regarding the Plateau North senatorial primary, as stakeholders await the outcome of the appeals process.