Nigerian Navy @ 70: FOB Escravos Organises Novelty Volleyball Match To Keep Fit, Healthy

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

As part of activities marking the 70th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy celebrations, the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos has organized a novelty volleyball match between officers and ratings to boost their fitness.

The event, which took place at the Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) volleyball court, was attended by officers, ratings, civilians and invited guests.

Commanding Officer FOB Escravos, Navy Captain Arinzechukwu Kenneth Egwuatuonwu, while declaring the event open, said the novelty match was to encourage physical fitness, team work and healthy competition amongst personnel.

He stated that the novelty match was part of several activities lined up as part of the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Nigerian Navy.

“This novelty match between officers and ratings is part of the activities we put in place to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy. The essence is to encourage physical fitness, team work and healthy competition amongst personnel,” Egwuatuonwu said.

The players were introduced to the commanding officer, who thereafter performed the ceremonial serve to declare the event open with professional umpires from CNL serving as match officials.

At the end of the match, the ratings emerged winners after defeating the officers team and were presented with medals and trophy.

Egwuatuonwu, in his closing remarks, commended the participants for their display of sportsmanship and teamwork.

He encouraged personnel to be disciplined, dedicated and professional in the conduct of their duties and also advised them to take sports seriously to keep fit and healthy.