IGP Approves Promotion Of 17,952 Officers Nationwide

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has approved the promotion of 17,952 junior officers across various ranks within the Nigeria Police Force.

The promotion, according to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, forms part of ongoing efforts to improve personnel welfare, boost morale, and recognise officers who have demonstrated diligence, professionalism, and dedication to duty.

Providing a breakdown of the exercise, Placid said: “The promotion exercise, which cuts across Commands and Formations nationwide, comprises the elevation of 165 Sergeants to the rank of Inspector, 73 Corporals to the rank of Sergeant, and 17,714 Constables to the rank of Corporal.”

He noted that the exercise reflects the Force leadership’s commitment to rewarding hard work and encouraging career progression among deserving personnel.

The Inspector General of Police stressed that timely promotion remains a vital component of the Force’s human resource management strategy and an important tool for motivating officers to remain committed to the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

He added that the advancement of qualified personnel underscores the commitment of the current police leadership to merit, professional growth, and institutional development.

Congratulating the newly promoted officers, IGP Disu urged them to regard their elevation as a call to greater responsibility, professionalism, discipline, and dedication to service.

He further charged them to uphold the core values of the Nigeria Police Force and continue to perform their duties with integrity, respect for human rights, and unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

The Nigeria Police Force, he reaffirmed, remains committed to promoting excellence, rewarding hard work, and strengthening institutional capacity in line with global best practices in policing.