Ondo Killings: Aiyedatiwa Visits Bereaved Communities, Vows to Flush Out Criminals

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Tuesday visited Imafon, Igushin and Ilado communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, reaffirming his administration’s determination to flush out criminal elements and restore security across the troubled axis.

Residents of the communities had on Saturday staged a protest over the rising wave of attacks and killings that left at least two persons dead and several others injured in recent days.

However, the governor, who paid a condolence visit to the palace of the Olumafon of Imafon, Oba Samuel Adegbehingbe Aliu, expressed sympathy with families of victims affected by the recent wave of attacks and killings.

Describing the incidents as deeply disturbing, Aiyedatiwa referenced the killing of a female farmer and her daughter at a poultry farm, as well as the shooting of a young man in Ilado who resisted abduction, insisting that such acts would not be tolerated.

While acknowledging that insecurity remains a nationwide challenge, the governor stressed that his administration is intensifying efforts to protect lives and property in all parts of the state. He disclosed that security agencies, including the police, military and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps are working in synergy with local hunters and vigilantes to secure forest areas and vulnerable communities.

According to him, over 100 suspected kidnappers have so far been arrested, detained and charged to court, while sustained operations are underway to dislodge criminal elements hiding in forest enclaves.

As part of renewed measures, the governor announced plans to establish Amotekun security posts in the affected communities to strengthen surveillance and improve response time, noting that the state government would further collaborate with the military to enhance monitoring of flashpoints and expressing confidence that increased security presence would deter criminal activities.

The governor also revealed that some youths from the affected communities had been apprehended for alleged involvement in criminal activities, assuring residents that lawful and structured interventions would be sustained to guarantee safety.

In his remarks, the Olumafon of Imafon, Oba Aliu, commended the governor’s intervention, particularly ongoing road construction, which he said would aid security operations.

However, he decried the lack of firearms for vigilantes, stressing that it has limited their effectiveness, while also raising concerns over delayed responses by some security personnel.

Similarly, the Ojogbariaka of Ilado, Oba Kayode Ajomale, called for improved security infrastructure, noting that a vast area stretching from Familugba to Zone 4—about 182 kilometres is currently served by only one police station located several kilometres away.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, described the attacks as unfortunate, assuring residents that security operatives are familiar with the terrain and have intensified bush-combing operations, with additional personnel deployed.