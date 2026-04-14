PTDF Committed to Addressing Challenges in Oil and Gas Sector’

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), has reiterated its commitment to addressing challenges in the oil and gas sector of the country, as it conducted interviews for its post-graduate Overseas Scholarship Scheme in Ibadan.

The Team Lead for the exercise, Mr. Tajudeen Ibiyeye, explained that the programme remained central to Nigeria’s capacity development in the oil and gas sector, stating that the PTDF had significantly reduced skill gaps in the sector over the years.

According to him, the PTDF is out to promote merit, transparency and national development,

disclosing that the selection process begins with public advertisement, followed by computer-based screening and academic review by a panel of professors before shortlisted candidates were invited for interviews.

“The process is fully transparent. Candidates must present valid documents and defend their research proposals. Selection is strictly based on merit,” he said.

Ibiyeye disclosed that about 38,000 applications were received nationwide, out of which just over 6,000 candidates were shortlisted, while 296 candidates were being interviewed at the Ibadan centre.

A member of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) representing Lagos State, Alhaji Abdulwasiu Bawa-Allah, who monitored the exercise, said the Commission was on ground to ensure fairness across board.

He said, “This PTDF interview exercise taking place in Ibadan is also being conducted across all geopolitical zones in the country. We are here to supervise and ensure that every shortlisted applicant is treated fairly and given equal opportunity.

“I can say with full conviction that PTDF has adhered to the Federal Character principle. From the way candidates are shortlisted to the conduct of the interview, the process has been transparent.”

He dismissed concerns about political interference, stressing that only qualified candidates would emerge.

“PTDF does not allow interference. The process from application to screening and interview is structured to ensure that only those who qualify on merit are selected,” he stated.

One of the applicants, Daniel Duru, who applied under Chemical Engineering, lauded the initiative and prayed for its continuity, while another applicant, Augustine Ojobo from the Federal University of Technology, Yola, also commended the scheme, describing it as impactful.

The PTDF Overseas Scholarship Scheme sponsors Nigerians for MSc and PhD programmes in top universities across Europe and Asia, with focus on building capacity for the country’s energy sector.