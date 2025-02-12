Bishop Okupevi Urges Nigerian Leaders to Emulate Archdeacon Kiri Wakama’s Integrity

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Revd. Ifedola Okupevi, has called on Nigerian leaders to follow the example of Venerable Kiri Wakama, the newly inaugurated Archdeacon of Abijo.

Speaking at the inauguration of Abijo Archdeaconry and the induction of Wakama as Vicar of the Anglican Church of Transformation, Abijo, Bishop Okupevi praised Wakama as an honest and transparent leader.

He urged national leaders to adopt similar leadership qualities, stating that Nigeria would be a better country if more people led with integrity.

“We should strive to emulate good role models, not those who perpetuate evil,” Okupevi said. “By following positive mentors, we can transform our world. Our message to leaders is to fulfil their duties as the Lord Almighty has entrusted them.

“They must lead with integrity, remembering that they are accountable to God and will be called to answer for their actions at any time. If we all emulate the Archdeacon’s honesty, accountability, and transparency, our country will become a better place.”

In his sermon, Rt. Revd. Olubunmi Akinlade reflected on the church’s humble beginnings and the leadership role Wakama played in its growth. He recounted how the congregation initially met in a small apartment in the Fidiso community before transitioning to a makeshift structure that frequently flooded during the rainy season.

Despite these challenges, Akinlade said the church persevered, eventually acquiring land and constructing a modest building, affectionately referred to as a ‘pako’ house.

“Archdeacon Wakama introduced medical outreach when crusades failed to increase the number of members. Through medical evangelism, people came, and the church began to grow to what it is today,” he said.

Former People’s Warden of the church, Ifeayin Okengwu, commended Wakama’s leadership, describing it as a model that Nigerian leaders should adopt.

He noted that Wakama’s approach—holding workers’ meetings to analyse Nigeria’s development and comparing it to other countries—had been particularly effective.

Okengwu described the occasion as historic, highlighting Wakama’s journey from an Ordinand to a Priest, then Canon, Venerable, and now Archdeacon.

“His leadership traits—kindness, generosity, and his ability to unite the congregation—make him an exemplary leader. His style of leadership is one that Nigerian leaders should emulate, as it focuses on finding solutions rather than assigning blame,” Okengwu said.

Mrs. Aina Oyewole, a Parish Counsellor and Senior Delegate, echoed Okengwu’s sentiments, stressing the church’s commitment to inclusivity and its outreach to young people.

“At every level of our mission, there’s no peak. We are moving on to the next level, the next village, the next town. As Abijo Archdeaconry, we are committed to missionary work, reaching out to villages between here and Eleko Junction. We are not resting on our laurels; instead, we see this as a new beginning, a step into the next realm of evangelism,” she said.

Reflecting on his journey, Wakama admitted that his new office as Archdeacon came with immense responsibilities beyond his expectations. The former banker turned clergyman described his calling to the priesthood as unexpected but fulfilling.

“My path to the priesthood was not one that I had envisioned for myself. In fact, I never thought I would become a priest at all. I was content with my life as a banker, but God had other plans. As I gradually felt the call to serve, I knew that I had to leave my banking job behind and devote myself fully to the priesthood,” he said.

Recalling the early days of the church, Wakama spoke about the challenges they faced and how faith kept them going.

“We started in a small hut across the road, with no clear vision of how we would grow or what the future held. But we had faith, and we were determined to build something that would bring glory to God. As an architect by training, I was able to design the structure that we wanted, and we began building without knowing how we would finance it,” he said.

Looking ahead, Wakama expressed his commitment to growing the church and expanding its impact. “In the next year, I plan to focus on populating the ten churches under my care, eight of which are on the verge of taking off. I am also looking forward to our annual Great Joy outreach programme, where we provide medical attention, food, clothing, and other essential items to over 2,000 people. It is a massive undertaking, but one that brings us great joy and fulfilment,” he stated.

Wife of the newly installed Archdeacon, Mrs. Nengi Wakama, attributed her husband’s success to divine intervention. She shared her experience of uncertainty and how prayer had been her source of strength, just as she encouraged clergy wives to remain steadfast in their faith and to support their husbands unwaveringly.

The inauguration ceremony, held at Abijo Archdeaconry, was attended by a diverse gathering of dignitaries, including members of the Archdeaconry board, clergy, and laity from various parishes.

The event marked a new chapter for Wakama and the church, with many hoping that his leadership will continue to inspire both the congregation and the wider society.