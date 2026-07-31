BlackHorse Launches 400MT Rice Mill, 240MT Sack Manufacturing Plants

BlackHorse Holding Company Limited has launched its 400 metric ton (MT) rice mill, under the trade name Crescent Rice Limited, alongside Aminchi Bags Limited, a 240 MT sack manufacturing plant.

The launch took place at the Crescent Rice Mill facility in Danzaki, along Hadejia Road, Kano. Both facilities are supported by a 3MW sustainable, independent power solution, enabling the company to offer sustainable manufacturing solutions.

With over ten years of experience in logistics and haulage support for local and global businesses, BlackHorse Holding has established itself as a key player in the industry. The company, through its subsidiary Dangwauro Container Terminal, has served organisations such as Ammasco International, CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, Ilera Group, Maersk, Mamuda Industries, PIL Shipping, and Kaduna Refinery, among others.

In his speech, the Managing Director of Crescent Rice Mills Limited, Rahul Bakliwal, explained that the company decided to invest in the agricultural value chain to support the national food supply, address packaging problems encountered by citizens and create value for all stakeholders.

In his remarks, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blackhorse Holdings Limited, Muhammad Sani Utai, shared insights on the company’s journey, “What began as an ambitious idea between Rahul and me three years ago has now transformed into a robust operation. Despite economic challenges, we are on track to expand production capacity to beyond 500 MT, and further enhance our value chain with an oil mill for processing groundnut oil and sorghum. This is aside from our bagging facility”