Ex-gov Okowa Named WPU Patron, Commends NELFUND Initiative

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Former Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has commended the Federal Government on the introduction of the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), saying the determination of the Tinubu administration to sustain the initiative has led to at least 1.6 million students in tertiary institutions across the country enrolled and benefiting from the educational intervention scheme.

Okowa made the remarks while playing host to the national leadership of the Working People United (WPU) at his residence in Asaba.

The ex-governor, who is the South-South Coordinator of Renewed Hope Ambassadors, is also the Delta North Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He described NELFUND as “a component of the critical reforms being implemented by President Bola Tinubu to revamp Nigeria’s economy which was stuttering.”

Although skeptical students had hitherto reportedly waved off the loan fund as “a scam,” the story has since changed as scores of thousands of students had enrolled in the scheme and benefiting, he pointed out.

Okowa appealed to Nigerians to support the second term bid of President Tinubu, saying his programme of reforms were “beginning to positively addresss some fundamental socio-economic and political issues”, citing as examples the policies of “State Police, deregulation of electricity generation sub-seector and removal of oil subsidy.”

He expressed optimism that Nigerians would soon begin to appreciate the pragmatic efforts of the Tinubu administration in refocusing the country. and called on WPU to rally support for the government ahead of 2027 polls.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of WPU, Comrade Williams Akporeha, told Dr Okowa that the group was in Asaba to inform him of its objectives and to inaugurate Delta State chapter.

He said that membership of the Working People United body comprised public and private sector workers as well as self-employed persons across all cadres and sectors, including artisans.

Specifically, Akporeha explained that the group was concerned about governance and politics in the country, and assured Okowa of their support for his senatorial ambition and also for victory for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and President Tinubu.

Highpoint of the visit was the conferment of Patronship of WPU on Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.